NFL Network's "NFL GameDay" featured Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner's one-on-one interview Sunday morning with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 1 in the NFL, which includes the Bengals' season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

Warner explained that he was curious about how Burrow responds to losing a Super Bowl in the final minutes of the game. He asked Burrow how much he thinks about losing in Super Bowl 56.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about it since," Burrow replied. "You know I try to treat it like any other game week. I watched the film right after the game, put it behind me, and moved on to the offseason."

"Seriously? You can just take the Super Bowl and set it aside like it's any other game? It doesn't hang with you at all?" Warner asked.

"No. What can you do now? It's over. It's behind us. I had a great offseason. Excited about where we're at. ... That's our expectation going forward - win the division, make the playoffs, make a Super Bowl, hopefully win. You know that's the standard around here these days. Playoff football is just different - we know what it feels like now. Coming into this season, there's not gonna be any surprises."

After the interview aired, Warner, Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin of "GameDay" all picked the Bengals to beat the Steelers.

Burrow appeared last week on "The Pat McAfee Show" for the first time.

Warner revealed last week that Burrow is his pick for NFL Most Valuable Player this season.

The Bengals tweeted Friday that Hall of Famer Randy Moss was in Cincinnati to talk to Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for a feature that aired on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown":

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'NFL GameDay' features Kurt Warner's 1-on-1 interview with Joe Burrow