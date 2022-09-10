Carlisle takes down Arp 60-30

ARP, Texas (KETK) The Carlisle Indians took down the Arp Tigers on Friday, and Carlisle remains undefeated.

The final score was: 60-30.

Next week, Arp will head to Tenaha to take on the Tigers, while Carlisle will host Mildred.

