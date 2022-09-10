ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Roundup: Claymont takes down Marietta; Malvern and Indian Valley win big

By Staff report
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago

Claymont 14, Marietta 0

Gordon Mooneyham threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, to Jordan Conner and Alec Terakedis, to lead Claymont to its first win of the season. Terakedis finished with 83 yards on six receptions.

The Mustangs forced four turnovers, including an interception by Isaac Birney, and held Marietta to less than 2 yards per rushing attempt.

Malvern 41, Tusky Valley 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRaQC_0hpdsO4A00

Malvern quarterback Jared Witherow rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third as the Hornets improved to 4-0.

Witherow led Malvern with 80 yards on 11 carries and he completed 7-of-12 passes for 116 yards. Charles Motz (6 for 25) and Drake Hutchison (6 for 20) also scored TDs. Rodney Smith caught Witherow’s scoring pass.

Jessie Carr had 76 yards rushing on 23 carries and Beau Wolf caught four passes for 83 yards to lead Tusky Valley (0-4). Cole Clements was 13-of-21 through the air for 159 yards, including a 7-yard scoring pass to Wolf. But the Trojans were hurt by five turnovers, including four lost fumbles.

Indian Valley 38, Cambridge 7

Indian Valley’s Gavin Henry only had nine carries, but three of them finished in the end zone as the Braves evened their record at 2-2 and sent Cambridge to its first loss.

Henry finished with 263 yards rushing and 360 overall as Henry finished with 109 yards on the ground. Grady Kinsey added 58 yards on nine carries and Sam Carter had 47 yards and a TD on six attempts. Carter also completed 5-of-6 passes for 97 yards.

The Braves held Cambridge to just 29 yards rushing on 23 attempts, though quarterback Caden Moore was 15-of-28 for 212 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Indian Valley led 10-0 after one quarter, then the teams combined for three touchdowns in the span of 2 minutes to start the second period. Kolton Thomas gave the Braves a 17-0 lead with a 3-yard run, then Cambridge got its only points on a 74-yard pass from Moore to Davion Bahr. Indian Valley answered quickly as Henry broke off a 40-yard scoring run with 10:14 to go.

Conotton Valley 50, Strasburg 22

Conotton Valley running back Evan Rice rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the Rockets past the Tigers.

Zack Putnam added 110 yards and a score through the air on 11 of 18 passing. Kam Wright caught four passes for 82 yards and a TD. Wright also intercepted four Strasburg passes.

Conotton Valley led 38-8 at halftime.

No other details were available.

Dover 19, Taylor Allderdice (Pa.) 6

Tyler Stevenson and Ben Hamm scored touchdowns and Lucas Lane kicked two field goals for Dover, which improved to 4-0.

No other details were available.

Newcomerstown 24, Sciotoville East 22

Newcomerstown improved to 3-1. No other details were available.

Sandy Valley 43, Minerva 13

Sandy Valley evened its record at 2-2. No other details were available.

WTRF- 7News

Two people killed in crash in Monroe County, Ohio

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County that resulted in the deaths of two people on State Route 78 near milepost 23 in Adams Township. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt entered State Route 78 westbound from State Route […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in Monroe County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township, Monroe County, Ohio. Troopers say on Tuesday, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser failed to yield when entering State Route 7 from a private lot. Troopers say the […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
