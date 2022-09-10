ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
Estacada residents relieved after weekend of wildfire scares

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) - The power is back on for thousands across Oregon, but this weekend’s fires reminded communities across the state how fast wildfires can spark and spread. The McIver Fire was one of those that broke out Friday night, driven by easterly winds. Fire officials said the...
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path torn down

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People who live in the Overlook neighborhood of North Portland say someone put up a block wall on a city bike path. Officials with the city tell FOX 12 the wall was put up illegally on the path that connects North Concord Avenue and North Going Street.
‘Swift Watch’ returns to swarm Chapman Elementary chimney in NW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An annual tradition in Northwest Portland is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Dubbed “Swift Watch”, for decades thousands of Vaux’s swifts travel back to Portland to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School to roost. It’s one of the largest known roosting sites for the birds.
Marion County declares official county fish

They go back 125 million years, and they’re going back to Marion County. Paddlefish have become well known in the region because of restocking, so the Marion County Judge has declared them the county’s official fish.
Fire at Milo McIver prompts evacuations

A blaze was reported Friday night at the state park amid windy and dry conditions. Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada's Milo McIver State Park Friday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced evacuations were called for the Feldheimer area to Hayden Road and Springwater Road to the Clackamas River. Officials said both sides of Springwater Road need to evacuate east to the park including Woodland Way and Parkview Lane. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office expanded Level 3 evacuation notices just after midnight to include from the Clackamas River: Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischer Mill to Metzler Park. Those living in areas impacted by evacuation orders can go to the temporary evacuation point at Clackamas County Red Soils Campus at 2051 Kaen Road in Oregon City, according to officials with Clackamas County. It is not clear what sparked the fire; however, dry and windy conditions have led to fire danger concerns throughout the day. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.
Northeast Portland family asking for help in finding missing tow truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A family in Northeast Portland is asking the public’s help in finding a tow truck they use for their business that was stolen from their home. Dillon Maher and Darcy Cadigan said their teal tow truck with purple flames was taken from their property sometime late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Now there’s an empty space in their driveway where the truck used to sit. Maher said his father bought the truck not even a month ago and was going to be used for their family towing business. Maher works as a manager in the business and said because of the theft, they’re forced to close.
Portland police and fire unions endorse Gonzalez in commissioner race against Hardesty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Firefighters Association and the Portland Police Association have announced a mutual endorsement for Rene Gonzalez for Portland City Commissioner. Gonzalez is campaigning against incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty for the November runoff election after both received less than 50 percent of the required vote to be elected in May.
Historic Newberg drive-in damaged in hit-and-run with U-Haul

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) The owner of the beloved 99W Drive-In Theatre in Newberg is devasted after a driver ripped their ticket booth from the ground in a hit-and-run. The owner says someone tried to drive a U-Haul through the entrance, but the truck was too big and tore the ticket booth away from its foundation.
