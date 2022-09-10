Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
spotonillinois.com
How high did Lake Bluff junior tennis player Gabriel Fere rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Libertyville tennis player Michael Barhoum is ranked 5,630th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
Football: Northwestern seeks to bounce back in matchup against Southern Illinois
Following a tough home opener loss to Duke, Northwestern seeks to recover and return to the winning column. Despite trailing by 21 in the second quarter, the Wildcats fought their way back and closed in on the Blue Devils' enormous lead. The offensive momentum was unstoppable, looking...
spotonillinois.com
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
spotonillinois.com
Nicholas Perrelli junior tennis player earns 118 in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Sept. 3
Clarendon Hills tennis player Nicholas Perrelli is ranked 5,028th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 118 total points, split between 118 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now
Do-Over Diner offers breakfast plates, smash burgers, fried pickles, and more for brunch. | Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago Enjoy a Bloody Mary or benedict at these 20 spots Brunch - not quite breakfast, not yet lunch - is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap...
spotonillinois.com
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing Recognized as Notable Women in Law by Crain's Chicago Business
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing have been selected by Crain's Chicago Business as 2022 Notable Women in Law honorees. They are recognized for their ability to effect change, serve as a role model and mentor to other women attorneys and promote inclusive... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
spotonillinois.com
Harvey Mayor's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspect in Chicago
A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to intervene in an armed robbery on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. Sources tell NBC 5 that the mayor's security detail was outside of his residence in the Goose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
UIC Nursing study seeks to improve the return of research results to participants
Denise Kent By Deborah Ziff Soriano Over the course of four years, around 1,200 patients enrolled in a UIC-led study of long COVID-19 will spend hours with scientists and subject themselves to lab work, questionnaires, procedures and genetic testing. Researchers will gather "a tremendous...
spotonillinois.com
Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Assist Asylum Seekers
Governor Pritzker is offering state resources to support asylum seekers arriving in Chicago from the State of Texas. The governor has issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated members of the Illinois National Guard. The proclamation is designed to ensure that the migrants... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
spotonillinois.com
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park - minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
spotonillinois.com
'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim
An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
spotonillinois.com
Flu Season Is Coming, And It Could Be Bad, Health Officials Say. You Can Get Your Shots To Stay Safe
CHICAGO - The city's health department is urging Chicagoans to get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations to keep people safe amid fears of a bad flu season. The Chicago Department of Public Health kicked off its annual flu shot campaign Wednesday to encourage people to get vaccinated.... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
spotonillinois.com
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
Comments / 0