Debbie Daniels-Klyve
Debra Jean Daniels-Klyve, age 68 of Herman, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Visitation for Debra Daniels-Klyve will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Herman United Methodist Church in Herman, MN. Celebration of Life for Debbie...
Victor A. Bruer
Victor Bruer, age 83 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral services for Victor Bruer are pending with Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
Tyler David Larson Stone
Tyler Stone, age 18 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, as the result of a vehicle accident. Visitation for Tyler Stone will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the West Central Area Commons Area. Funeral services for Tyler David Larson...
Prairie Wind Players present Deer Camp the Musical
September 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. and September 17 at 2:00 p.m. Four buddies are enjoying their annual deer hunting trip, but this year is different. After 15 years of them coming home with nothing but a hangover, their wives have given them an ultimatum: bag a deer or your deer camp days are over. Only one hurdle stands in their way- none of them know how to hunt. Do they buy one? Steal one? Could they possibly try to. shoot one? With this wacky troop, it seems the only ones safe in the woods are the deer, but with song and dance, a bit of chance, and some audience interaction, their prayers are answered just as they run out of beer.
Tigers Tennis, Volleyball Victorious Against Montevideo
No. 1 – Cameron Myers def. Claire Stark, 6-3, 6-3 No. 2 – Brooke Lindeman def. Chloe Zimmel, MORRIS–MACA/WCA Co-Op (GIRLS), 6-2 , 6-0 , -; No. 3 – Elizabeth Pollard def. Carlee Axford, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 No. 4 – Candela Fontoria Prieto def. Ally DeJong,...
Morris Area Child Care Center
The Morris Area Child Care Center is looking to hire multiple full- and part-time positions! From Aides to. Lead Teachers, we have a spot for you. Based on education and experience, you could make $16.50 an. hour with other benefits. We would also like to highlight that we are searching...
Morris Liquors
Looking for some additional money doing something fun? They’re looking for a part time liquor store clerk at Morris Liquors. This position will perform sales work including cashier transactions, stocking shelves, building displays, and working the beer cooler. Applicants must have the ability to work evening, weekends, and some holidays. To be considered for this position you must submit a job application which is available at Morris Liquors or City Hall. Online at www.ci.morris.mn.us.
Wolverines Sweep Owls, Tigers Werk Takes Third At Long Prairie
GRACEVILLE – Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley completed a season sweep of Hancock with a three-set victory over the Owls on Monday in Graceville, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23. The Wolverines serving was the catalyst, racking up 12 aces on the night, led by Haley Ward with four. Jessica Moberg had 14 kills, Emily Kellen added five. Alaina Andrews and Grace Cardwell each had 10 assists while Mikaya Hennessey had eight digs.
