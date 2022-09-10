ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Football: Northwestern seeks to bounce back in matchup against Southern Illinois

Following a tough home opener loss to Duke, Northwestern seeks to recover and return to the winning column. Despite trailing by 21 in the second quarter, the Wildcats fought their way back and closed in on the Blue Devils' enormous lead. The offensive momentum was unstoppable, looking...
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now

Do-Over Diner offers breakfast plates, smash burgers, fried pickles, and more for brunch. | Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago Enjoy a Bloody Mary or benedict at these 20 spots Brunch - not quite breakfast, not yet lunch - is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap...
Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year

Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
Harvey Mayor's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspect in Chicago

A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to intervene in an armed robbery on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. Sources tell NBC 5 that the mayor's security detail was outside of his residence in the Goose...
'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
MANTENO, IL
DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL

Comments / 0

