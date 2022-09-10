Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
High-scoring Clay-Chalkville, Center Point meet in battle of 6A, Region 6 unbeatens
Two unbeaten Class 6A teams face off Friday night in a key Region 6 game when top-ranked Clay-Chalkville hosts Center Point. The Cougars have outscored opponents 162-20 this year and have won 19 straight games overall. That, of course, includes last year’s state championship. MORE HS FOOTBALL. Center Point...
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Can Auburn cut back on ‘bonehead’ mistakes against No. 22 Penn State?
Auburn’s best chance at securing a signature nonconference win — one that could propel the team into its SEC slate, no less — will require Bryan Harsin’s team to do something it has yet to accomplish through the first two weeks of the season: play a clean game.
What the San Jose State game taught us about T.J. Finley’s growth, composure
T.J. Finley knew there was a price to pay after Saturday’s escape against San Jose State. Auburn’s starting quarterback owed his team a gasser — an extended sprint up and down the practice field — after he dropped a crucial fourth-down snap in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 24-16 win last weekend. Fortunately for Finley, he made up for the botched snap on the play, quickly recovering the ball and then finding running back Tank Bigsby for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5
FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
Bryan Harsin: Potential orange Auburn jerseys ‘wouldn’t be something I’d be against’
Bryan Harsin is no stranger to alternate uniform combinations. When he was head coach at Boise State, he joked that the Broncos had “probably 25 different combinations” for their gameday uniforms. So, perhaps it isn’t surprising that the second-year Auburn coach seemed open to the idea of the...
Auburn adds Georgia’s No. 1 receiver to class of 2023
Auburn bounced back on the recruiting trail at a key position on Thursday morning. Adam Hopkins, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Plains. The No. 189 prospect nationally, per 247Sports composite rankings, helps fill the immediate void in the 2023 class left by Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English, who decommitted yesterday. Auburn now has eight verbal pledges, including the top running back in Alabama, and with Hopkins, the top wide receiver in Georgia.
Auburn vs. Penn State tickets: Seats available for Week 3 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Auburn Tigers host Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Jordan-Har Stadium in what is being billed as an Orange Out. The game is being billed as an “All Auburn, All Orange” game, and, as such, the Tigers unveiled Wednesday alternate helmets for the showdown with the Big Ten school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Auburn use the ‘Orange out’ to payback Penn State’s ‘White Out’?
Auburn (2-0) linebacker Derick Hall laid down the gauntlet on Monday when a reporter asked him about the environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium compared to #22 Penn State’s (2-0) Beaver Stadium. “I know there’s no place like Jordan-Hare, so I know the fans are going to be there, students are...
Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class
Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
Will Reichard is more than Alabama football’s weapon. He’s a necessity
Michael Brown walked in front of his students on Sept. 13 and started class the same way he has for most of his 23 years as an educator. A former associate head coach at Hoover, now at Vestavia Hills, Brown begins every day with a motivational talk, aptly titled Coach Brown’s Words of Wisdom.
SEC 2023 schedule set for Auburn baseball
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson and his squad found out on Wednesday when and where they’ll be playing for the Southeastern Conference portion of the 2023 schedule. Thompson’s Tigers are coming off a College World Series appearance last season and two CWS appearances over the previous three postseasons. Auburn starts off the SEC schedule with a three-game series March 17-19 in Gainesville at the University of Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Auburn football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled
Auburn is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Tigers play the second half of a home-and-home with Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, having traveled to State College last season. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with California (2023-24), Baylor (2025-26), UCLA (2027-28) and Miami (2029-30).
Kevin Scarbinsky: Who’s the best at paying people not to coach? You’ll recognize the leaders in buyout madness.
It was the wrong question, of course, a graphic mistake flashed on the screen during the season’s first edition of ESPN’s College GameDay. A subsequent decision in Lincoln and potential developments on the Plains could make that question seem prophetic, but that would be a headline for another day.
Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes
Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Bryan Harsin ‘felt for’ former colleague Manny Diaz after Miami ouster
If there’s any coach in college football who can relate to what Manny Diaz went through at Miami late last year, it might be the guy whose offense the first-year Penn State defensive coordinator will be tasked with slowing this weekend at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Diaz spent three years as...
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s SEC opener vs. Missouri
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri is set for an early kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn will host Missouri on Sept. 24 for an 11 a.m. matchup in the teams’ first SEC game of the season, the league announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN. The Week 4...
Misapplied herbicide to cause ‘slow burn’ of greens, temporarily close Ross Bridge golf course
The Robert Trent Jones golf course at the Ross Bridge resort in Hoover will close temporarily because a mixture of chemicals was mistakenly applied to most of the greens and is expected to kill the grass. John Cannon, chairman of Sunbelt Golf Corporation, which operates the Robert Trent Jones Trail,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0