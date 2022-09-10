ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

What the San Jose State game taught us about T.J. Finley’s growth, composure

T.J. Finley knew there was a price to pay after Saturday’s escape against San Jose State. Auburn’s starting quarterback owed his team a gasser — an extended sprint up and down the practice field — after he dropped a crucial fourth-down snap in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 24-16 win last weekend. Fortunately for Finley, he made up for the botched snap on the play, quickly recovering the ball and then finding running back Tank Bigsby for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5

FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Auburn adds Georgia’s No. 1 receiver to class of 2023

Auburn bounced back on the recruiting trail at a key position on Thursday morning. Adam Hopkins, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Plains. The No. 189 prospect nationally, per 247Sports composite rankings, helps fill the immediate void in the 2023 class left by Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English, who decommitted yesterday. Auburn now has eight verbal pledges, including the top running back in Alabama, and with Hopkins, the top wide receiver in Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class

Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

SEC 2023 schedule set for Auburn baseball

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson and his squad found out on Wednesday when and where they’ll be playing for the Southeastern Conference portion of the 2023 schedule. Thompson’s Tigers are coming off a College World Series appearance last season and two CWS appearances over the previous three postseasons. Auburn starts off the SEC schedule with a three-game series March 17-19 in Gainesville at the University of Florida.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Auburn football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled

Auburn is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Tigers play the second half of a home-and-home with Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, having traveled to State College last season. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with California (2023-24), Baylor (2025-26), UCLA (2027-28) and Miami (2029-30).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes

Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin

Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
MONTGOMERY, AL
