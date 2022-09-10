Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
spotonillinois.com
'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim
An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT...
spotonillinois.com
Harvey Mayor's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspect in Chicago
A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to intervene in an armed robbery on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. Sources tell NBC 5 that the mayor's security detail was outside of his residence in the Goose...
Man on the run from police
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
spotonillinois.com
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
WSPY NEWS
Body found in field south of Yorkville Tuesday; foul play not suspected by police
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is confirming that the body of a twenty-year-old Aurora man was found in a field south of Yorkville in Kendall Township on Tuesday in the area of Immanuel Road and Caton Farm Road. He was identified by the Kendall County Coroner's Office as Derek Lasee, of Aurora.
Fatal I-55 crash shuts down highway for hours in Will County: Illinois State Police
The closure caused a roughly 2-mile backup.
spotonillinois.com
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
wcsjnews.com
Major Meth Dealer Sentenced in Grundy Co.
One of the area’s largest drug dealers was sentenced in Grundy County this afternoon. Troy Smith, 34, of Northbrook pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of Meth between 100 and 400 grams, a class X felony in May of this year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith failed to stop for an officer in the area of Redmond Street and Division Street in Diamond on June 30th of 2021.
walls102.com
Mendota Police investigate Shed-napping
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police have been following up on leads related to the alleged removal of a storage shed in August. A truck and trailer was seen on multiple surveillance cameras hauling away an 8′ x 16′ wooden structure from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. According to the Mendota Police Department, they are asking the suspected Shed-ductor to contact them to return the building to the owner who reported it stolen.
walls102.com
Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight
DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
spotonillinois.com
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park - minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops...
walls102.com
One dead after DeKalb County single vehicle crash
HINCKLEY – One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the 17000 block of Jericho Road near Hinckley Sunday morning after a truck was found crashed around 10 AM. The driver was deceased and their identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
cwbchicago.com
Four-time felon intentionally ran over a man following an argument outside a West Loop nightclub, prosecutors say
A four-time felon drove onto a West Loop sidewalk and intentionally ran over a man following an argument outside a nearby nightclub last weekend, prosecutors said Friday. Chicago police are also investigating a double shooting outside the same club that injured one of the business’ employees just hours before today’s court hearing. Still, no connection has been drawn between the two incidents.
spotonillinois.com
Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Assist Asylum Seekers
Governor Pritzker is offering state resources to support asylum seekers arriving in Chicago from the State of Texas. The governor has issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated members of the Illinois National Guard. The proclamation is designed to ensure that the migrants... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
spotonillinois.com
UIC Nursing study seeks to improve the return of research results to participants
Denise Kent By Deborah Ziff Soriano Over the course of four years, around 1,200 patients enrolled in a UIC-led study of long COVID-19 will spend hours with scientists and subject themselves to lab work, questionnaires, procedures and genetic testing. Researchers will gather "a tremendous...
Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
