Kendall County, IL

spotonillinois.com

'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
MANTENO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Harvey Mayor's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspect in Chicago

A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to intervene in an armed robbery on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. Sources tell NBC 5 that the mayor's security detail was outside of his residence in the Goose...
WCIA

Man on the run from police

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
GILMAN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County

165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
ELBURN, IL
wcsjnews.com

Major Meth Dealer Sentenced in Grundy Co.

One of the area’s largest drug dealers was sentenced in Grundy County this afternoon. Troy Smith, 34, of Northbrook pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of Meth between 100 and 400 grams, a class X felony in May of this year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith failed to stop for an officer in the area of Redmond Street and Division Street in Diamond on June 30th of 2021.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Mendota Police investigate Shed-napping

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police have been following up on leads related to the alleged removal of a storage shed in August. A truck and trailer was seen on multiple surveillance cameras hauling away an 8′ x 16′ wooden structure from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. According to the Mendota Police Department, they are asking the suspected Shed-ductor to contact them to return the building to the owner who reported it stolen.
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight

DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
DWIGHT, IL
walls102.com

One dead after DeKalb County single vehicle crash

HINCKLEY – One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the 17000 block of Jericho Road near Hinckley Sunday morning after a truck was found crashed around 10 AM. The driver was deceased and their identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment

A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
cwbchicago.com

Four-time felon intentionally ran over a man following an argument outside a West Loop nightclub, prosecutors say

A four-time felon drove onto a West Loop sidewalk and intentionally ran over a man following an argument outside a nearby nightclub last weekend, prosecutors said Friday. Chicago police are also investigating a double shooting outside the same club that injured one of the business’ employees just hours before today’s court hearing. Still, no connection has been drawn between the two incidents.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Assist Asylum Seekers

Governor Pritzker is offering state resources to support asylum seekers arriving in Chicago from the State of Texas. The governor has issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated members of the Illinois National Guard. The proclamation is designed to ensure that the migrants... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com

City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL
WGN News

Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
JOLIET, IL

