ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago company Enfusion Inc. (ENFN:NYQ) working in Software and Computer Services sees value rise 147.7% in week ending Sept. 3

spotonillinois.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year

Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
LISLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County

165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
ELBURN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Computer#Software#Junior Boys
spotonillinois.com

DeKalb County Finance Committee met Sept. 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. Public Comments5. A Resolution Authorizing the County Board Chair to Assign a Mobile Home Tax Sale Certificate of Purchase 6. Delinquent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:38.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
spotonillinois.com

'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
MANTENO, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy