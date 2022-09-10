(The Center Square) — By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.

