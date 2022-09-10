ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

wilsonpost.com

SOCCER: Mt. Juliet blanks Lebanon 3-0

LEBANON - Mt. Juliet soccer improved to 8-3 on the season and 6-0 in District 7AAA following Tuesday's 3-0 victory at Lebanon. Freshman forward Brooklyn Donohue scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute of the first half on a breakaway off an assist from Delaney McHone.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
wilsonpost.com

When the bands come marching in

Seven marching bands based in Wilson County performed a show last Saturday night at Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet. They were Cumberland University, Green Hill High, Lebanon High, Mt. Juliet High, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Watertown High and Wilson Central High. The bands finished the show with a combined performance of ‘Hey! Baby (If You’ll Be My Girl). ABOVE: Lebanon High School band. Show title: ‘Dimensional Chaos.’
WILSON COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs

On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
DIXON SPRINGS, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison

Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested. Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

Tennessee plans to distribute $88M in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations

(The Center Square) — By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.
TENNESSEE STATE
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons

Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WTVC

Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

Tennessee gas prices drop but potential rail strike could have impacts

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the sixth-cheapest average gas price in the country as prices drop toward $3 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Tennessee’s average was $3.23 on Wednesday after entering the week at $3.26. Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Georgia were the only states lower.
TENNESSEE STATE

