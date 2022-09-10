Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
wilsonpost.com
SOCCER: Mt. Juliet blanks Lebanon 3-0
LEBANON - Mt. Juliet soccer improved to 8-3 on the season and 6-0 in District 7AAA following Tuesday's 3-0 victory at Lebanon. Freshman forward Brooklyn Donohue scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute of the first half on a breakaway off an assist from Delaney McHone.
wilsonpost.com
Public Notices Week of September 14, 2022 for Chronicle of Mt Juliet
Sealed Bids for “Tornado Debris Disposal” will be received at the office of the City of Mt Juliet Finance Department at 2425 N Mt Juliet Rd Mt Juliet, TN on or before 10:00am on September 28, 2022. Details are available at http://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/bids.aspx. |
WSMV
When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
Teen dies of gunshot wound to the head in Wilson County
The sheriff in Wilson County confirms a 19-year-old died of a gunshot at a home early this last weekend.
wilsonpost.com
When the bands come marching in
Seven marching bands based in Wilson County performed a show last Saturday night at Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet. They were Cumberland University, Green Hill High, Lebanon High, Mt. Juliet High, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Watertown High and Wilson Central High. The bands finished the show with a combined performance of ‘Hey! Baby (If You’ll Be My Girl). ABOVE: Lebanon High School band. Show title: ‘Dimensional Chaos.’
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
Franklin County homicide suspect arrested twice in a matter of weeks, had lengthy criminal history
Family of the victim says they did all they could in this case with an order of protection in place against the suspect, who was arrested twice in just the last couple of weeks for violating it.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
smithcountyinsider.com
Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs
On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
thunder1320.com
Franklin County authorities charge man after allegedly breaking into home, starting fire
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson, a 24 year old Columbia man was arrested Friday, Sept. 9 by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly breaking into a home on AEDC Lakeview Road Thursday and then starting a fire in the residence.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison
Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
WSMV
Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested. Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt...
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee plans to distribute $88M in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations
(The Center Square) — By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
WTVC
Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee gas prices drop but potential rail strike could have impacts
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has the sixth-cheapest average gas price in the country as prices drop toward $3 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Tennessee’s average was $3.23 on Wednesday after entering the week at $3.26. Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Georgia were the only states lower.
