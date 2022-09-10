ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Marshall scores 28 unanswered points to down Coldwater

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 5 days ago
COLDWATER — Friday night the Coldwater Cardinals opened their Interstate 8 football schedule with a visit from heated rival Marshall in a key early season conference clash. Coldwater battled hard and led 14-7 midway through the second quarter only to see Marshall score 28 unanswered points, 21 of which came in the second half alone, as it was the Redhawks pulling away throughout the second half to defeat the host Cardinals 35-14.Coldwater got on the board first and they went to the air to do so as quarterback Zach Coffing found big Donte Work for a 26-yard touchdown pass, capping a six play 50 yard drive. Trevor Hensinger knocked through the extra point, giving Coldwater a 7-0 lead with 5:46 left in the first quarter.Coldwater held that 7-0 lead just moments into the second quarter as Marshall finally got on the score board only six seconds into the second quarter, also using the pass. Marshall quarterback Austin Miller found teammate Jesse Saldana for a 24 yard touchdown pitch and catch. Branden Contat hit the extra point to knot the game up at 7-7 with 11:54 to go in the half.Coldwater responded, retaking the lead thanks to a 1-yard quarterback keeper from Coffing. Hensinger hit the extra point and with 4:08 left in the half it was Coldwater leading 14-7.Marshall wasted little time answering right back, going 76 yards in only three plays on the ensuing possession, a drive that was capped by a 57 yard touchdown run by Austin Miller. Contat kicked in the extra point, tying the game up at 14-14 heading into the half.

The second half belonged to Marshall as the Redhawks scored four unanswered touchdowns over the final two quarters. The scoring started with a Miller 3 yard touchdown pass to Elliot Dodds, pushing the lead to 21-14 with 9:10 left in the third quarter after the Contat extra point.The Redhawks lead grew on the final play of the third quarter as Luke Holbrook ran the ball in from 15-yards out. Contat hit the extra point, pushing the Marshall lead to 28-14 heading to the fourth quarter of play.The final score of the game came as Coldwater looked to punch the ball in for another score to keep things close, as Dodds stepped in front of a Coffing pass near the end zone and returned the interception 99-yards for a touchdown. Contat hit the extra point and just like that Marshall had found the final score of their win over Coldwater, winning by the score of 35-14.Marshall out gained Coldwater in total yardage 376-290, with the Redhawks winning the ground game 209-117, while Coldwater took the win through the air, out gaining Marshall 173-167.Coldwater actually controlled time of possession throughout the game but Marshall took advantage of three Cardinal interceptions to take the victory.

Zach Coffing led the way for Coldwater on the night, rushing the ball 21 times for 67 yards and a score while adding 10 of 29 passing for 173 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.Donte Work had a big game on the receiving end of Coffing’s passes, hauling in seven catches for 120 yards and a score.Also helping out the Coldwater run game was Jayden Kegler with 16 carries for 50 yards while Hunter Munson assisted in the passing game, bringing in three catches for 53 yards.Hogan McCleary led the Marshall rushing attack in the victory, running the ball 12 times for 126 yards while Austin Miller added five carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Miller also completed 11 of 19 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Aiden Noel led the Redhawks in receiving, hauling in six catches for 91 yards while Jesse Saldana added three catches for 54 yards and a score.Coldwater was led on the defensive side of the ball by Alex Robey who had six total tackles while Zach Coffing added five tackles and an interception. Also adding to the Cardinal defensive effort was Hunter Munson with four tackles, one for a loss; Tyson Roby with four tackles; three tackles each from Jack Ruden and Evan Porter; a tackle for a loss by Tre Miller and Gabe Wagoner; and two fumble recoveries by Drake Thornton.Marshall was led on defense by John Zacharski with seven tackles while Luke Holbrook and Hogan McClearly added six tackles each.With the win Marshall improves to 2-1 on the season with their next matchup coming a week from Friday with a visit from Harper Creek.Coldwater meanwhile falls to 0-3 on the season with the tough loss and will be back in action a week from Friday when they travel to Hastings.

