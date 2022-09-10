Clifton Springs consignment shop turns 50

CLIFTON SPRINGS — A popular retail store in downtown Clifton Springs that has been providing shoppers with new-to-you pairs of men’s or ladies’ jeans or pants, toddler clothes, vases and a whole lot more is celebrating 50 years.

According to Joan Griswold, the manager of Second Seasons Consignment Boutique, an outreach ministry of St. John's Episcopal Church in the village, customers can expect some special deals on good-quality merchandise throughout September to mark the shop’s golden milestone.

As part of the celebration there will be a chance to win a gift basket valued at over $400, filled with gift certificates and items donated by local merchants. Two special “mystery gift certificates” will also be available.

“Second Seasons is a ‘vehicle’ by which St. John’s can help people in need, while at the same time offer quality merchandise at affordable prices," said Griswold, who has been involved with the shop since it opened.

Part of the proceeds from sales of modestly priced and gently used clothing, accessories, household, and decorative items benefit St. John’s Church, the House of John (which is a local hospice), and the Caring Hearts Community Food Pantry in the village. Other recipients of goods or funds include the Clifton Springs Rotary Club school supply program, and the annual winter coat giveaway in November run by St. John’s.

Fire victims are also helped out by the shop, and the residents at the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency, or FLACRA, are offered coupons to use for clothing and other needs.

In 2021 the value of those contributions amounted to over $17,000.

“We are a successful ministry thanks to our loyal customers, and especially to our trained dedicated volunteers who share a sense of purpose and a sense of community while at the same time making friendships with fellow volunteers and customers,” Griswold said.

Tina Bounds, a former Clifton Springs village trustee for 16 years and retired mortgage specialist at the local Community Bank, has been volunteering at Second Seasons every Tuesday for the past two years. When Griswold is away, she steps in as manager during the winter months. As a past Clifton Springs Rotary member, Bounds said she is proud of the shop’s clothing donation to the club’s Back to School program, providing school supplies at Midlakes Elementary School along with a rack of gently used apparel from Second Seasons for any student to take.

All summer, Rotarian Theresa Dorgan, who is in charge of the school donations, buys supplies for K-6 students. She estimated that Second Seasons has collaborated with Rotary throughout the project’s 15 years.

“A lot of people take advantage of this,” Dorgan said. “We have a lot of families that are in need.”

While retirement allows more time for Bounds to spend with her grandchildren, she said she enjoys being involved with other shop volunteers, consignors, and customers. One perk is getting first dibs on items for herself and her grandkids.

“What we take in is always clean, with no spots. We have some beautiful framed pictures and some unique glassware,” said Bounds, who describes the atmosphere at the shop as busy.

The merchandise is provided by about 130 consignors who regularly bring items to consign. The store offers individuals the opportunity to sell their items and share in the proceeds. A 20-item limit is accepted by appointment. The consignor may opt to donate their 50% portion of earned sales to the hospice or the food pantry. Unsold items are not returned.

Drawings

The drawing for the gift basket will be held Sept. 23 during the “Sip and Sway” event downtown. For details, see https://cliftonspringschamber.com/stec_event/sip-and-sway/. Second Seasons will be open that night from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $1 each or receive one free with a minimum merchandise purchase of $5.

The drawing for the two “mystery gift certificates” is Sept. 29. No purchase is necessary to enter. Stop in to receive a free ticket.

Second Seasons Consignment Boutique can be found at 1 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs (next to the back entrance of Warfield’s Restaurant). The shop’s location, just behind Main Street, is especially handy for those who work or visit the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

Watch for the Second Seasons sign at St. John’s on Teft Avenue when entering the village from the east. During the month of September there will be a window on Main Street devoted to the store at the Chamber of Commerce.

For information, call 315-462-3293.