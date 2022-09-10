H.S. Football Roundup: Berne Union and Liberty Union pick up MSL wins

FOOTBALL

Berne Union 35, Fairfield Christian Academy 6: The Knights (0-4) made it interesting in the first half and trailed 13-6, but they had no answer for Berne Union quarterback Nate Nemeth in the second half, and the Rockets cruised to a 35-6 Mid-State League-Cardinal Division win.

Nemeth finished with 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries and completed 4 of 7 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Rockets (3-1) took a 7-0 first-quarter lead on a Nemeth 5-yard touchdown run and then he hooked up with Zak Cox on a 67-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The Knights were able to cut the deficit to 13-7 when Danny Blair scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the margin to 13-6 at halftime.

It stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Nemeth scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 15 yards and Gavin Garner added a 1-yard touchdown run.

New Albany 42, Lancaster 7: The Golden Gales (0-4) took a 7-0 lead but then watched as the Eagles (4-0) reeled off 42 unanswered points in a non-conference loss.

Senior quarterback Trace VanGundy connected with Brendon Simcox on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 7:17 left in the first quarter before the Eagles answered with 21 straight points to take a 21-7 first-quarter lead.

New Albany scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 21-7 halftime lead and scored 21 more points in the third quarter to take a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

VanGundy completed 6 of 12 passes for 64 yards and rushed for 49 yards on six carries. Simcox led the Gales with 62 yards rushing on 11 carries and caught three passes for 45 yards. Xavier Goss added 55 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Liberty Union 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 6: After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions (2-2) dominated the rest of the way in their MSL-Buckeye Division win over the Aces (0-4).

Liberty Union exploded for 28 points in the second quarter and pushed the lead to 35-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Cayden Carroll completed 3 of 5 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. Caden Courts had 101 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown and Noah Shook carried the ball twice for 84 yards and a touchdown. Troy Meyers added two short touchdown runs.

Landon Mills led the Aces with 121 yards rushing on 22 carries and Drew Dossman was 11 of 21 passing for 73 yards.

Teays Valley 27, Fairfield Union 14: The Falcons (2-2) fell short in their MSL-Buckeye Division loss to the Vikings (2-2).

Hayden Collins rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown, while Brennan Rowles finished with 45 yards rushing and a touchdown. Thomas Poling had six tackles and Owen Ruff had five tackles, including two tackles for loss. Carter Murdock chipped in six tackles, one for loss.

Grove City Christian 70, Fisher Catholic 31: The Irish kept it close early, but the visiting Eagles pulled away in their MSL-Cardinal Division win over Fisher Catholic (0-4). No other information was available.