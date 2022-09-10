ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

columbiagorgenews.com

Hood River plays strong game, beats The Dalles 38-12

A quarterback sneak for a touchdown from two yards out noticed that some of the physicality Hood River Valley was lacking in its season opener two weeks ago returned last week during the Eagles’ 38-12 football win over Gorge rival The Dalles. HRV was dominant in the first half...
HOOD RIVER, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

TD girls win soccer showdown against HR, 2-0

Some consider last Thursday’s nonleague girls soccer matchup between Gorge rivals The Dalles and Hood River Valley as one of the biggest games of the year. Just like The Carpenters’ song “Top of the World”, that’s probably how the Riverhawks were feeling following their 2-0 win over the Eagles at HRV’s Henderson Community Stadium.
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

HR soccer boys beat TD for first time since 2019

Third-ranked Hood River Valley handed Gorge rival The Dalles its first boys soccer loss of the season, 2-1, on Sept. 9 at the Wahtonka campus field. The Dalles High and Hood River Valley played two Class 5A Intermountain Conference games last year that ended in ties (3-3, 2-2). In the past eight matches between the two teams, four have ended in ties and the other four have been split. Hood River had not beaten The Dalles since 2019.
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

The Dalles cross country cruise club course with confidence

The Dalles High cross country runners enjoyed the subtle hills of a golf course last week, when the Bridget Nelson Invite was held Sept. 8 at The Dalles Country Club. The annual early-season meet attracted just two full boys teams, who raced over the golf course west of town instead of the usual host site at Sorosis Park overlooking the city. The low-key race was in stark contrast to the Riverhawks’ season opener in Tillamook, The Ultimook on Sept. 3, which drew 80 teams.
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Mount Emily Shay No. 1 Locomotive finds new home in Portland

The Oregon Historical Society (OHS) and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation (ORHF) announced Sept. 2 the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay No. 1 locomotive to ORHF. The Mount Emily Shay was manufactured at the Lima Locomotive Works in Ohio in the 1920s. Shays are geared steam locomotives, specifically suited for mining and timber industries. While almost three thousand Shays were manufactured, only around 115 still exist today; even less are still operational.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest

For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up

Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Lake Oswego Review

PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR

