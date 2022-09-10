Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River plays strong game, beats The Dalles 38-12
A quarterback sneak for a touchdown from two yards out noticed that some of the physicality Hood River Valley was lacking in its season opener two weeks ago returned last week during the Eagles’ 38-12 football win over Gorge rival The Dalles. HRV was dominant in the first half...
columbiagorgenews.com
TD girls win soccer showdown against HR, 2-0
Some consider last Thursday’s nonleague girls soccer matchup between Gorge rivals The Dalles and Hood River Valley as one of the biggest games of the year. Just like The Carpenters’ song “Top of the World”, that’s probably how the Riverhawks were feeling following their 2-0 win over the Eagles at HRV’s Henderson Community Stadium.
columbiagorgenews.com
HR soccer boys beat TD for first time since 2019
Third-ranked Hood River Valley handed Gorge rival The Dalles its first boys soccer loss of the season, 2-1, on Sept. 9 at the Wahtonka campus field. The Dalles High and Hood River Valley played two Class 5A Intermountain Conference games last year that ended in ties (3-3, 2-2). In the past eight matches between the two teams, four have ended in ties and the other four have been split. Hood River had not beaten The Dalles since 2019.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles cross country cruise club course with confidence
The Dalles High cross country runners enjoyed the subtle hills of a golf course last week, when the Bridget Nelson Invite was held Sept. 8 at The Dalles Country Club. The annual early-season meet attracted just two full boys teams, who raced over the golf course west of town instead of the usual host site at Sorosis Park overlooking the city. The low-key race was in stark contrast to the Riverhawks’ season opener in Tillamook, The Ultimook on Sept. 3, which drew 80 teams.
columbiagorgenews.com
Mount Emily Shay No. 1 Locomotive finds new home in Portland
The Oregon Historical Society (OHS) and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation (ORHF) announced Sept. 2 the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay No. 1 locomotive to ORHF. The Mount Emily Shay was manufactured at the Lima Locomotive Works in Ohio in the 1920s. Shays are geared steam locomotives, specifically suited for mining and timber industries. While almost three thousand Shays were manufactured, only around 115 still exist today; even less are still operational.
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
pdxmonthly.com
10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest
For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
pdxmonthly.com
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up
Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
KGW
Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire is polluting air across western Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Portland air is rated ”moderate,” but air in Oakridge, near the big wildfire, is rated “hazardous.” Here’s how yo.
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
PGE shuts off power in five more areas
UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers
Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
opb.org
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
