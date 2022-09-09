Read full article on original website
The D.C. Housing Authority Pays Top Dollar To Landlords In Wealthy Areas. Some Say That’s Bad Policy.
In a city separated by race and class, D.C.’s Housing Authority is trying to bridge the divide with a seemingly simple solution: Paying landlords competitive rates to house poor residents. The public housing agency covers rent on behalf of more than 18,000 low-income households in D.C. via its housing...
Mayor Bowser Declares Emergency Over Migrant Busing, Creates New Office To Support New Arrivals
Volunteers, nonprofit staff meet one-on-one with migrants Texas bused into D.C. to go over what their immediate needs are. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to the thousands of migrants who are being sent to the city by bus from Arizona and Texas. At a press conference inside the Wilson Building, she also announced the creation of a government office that is tasked with supporting new arrivals who seek asylum and coordinating the local response.
Maryland, Virginia To Receive Millions In Juul Teen Vaping Settlement
Both Maryland and Virginia are set to receive millions of dollars from the vape manufacturer Juul Labs, settling a two-year long investigation into the company’s marketing tactics. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined more than 30 other states and territories in signing a...
DC’s Only Unionized Bookstore Politics And Prose Approves First Contract Agreement
Isa Salazar, who’s worked at Politics and Prose for two years, expressed excitement over the bookstore’s first contract. Nine months into bargaining, Politics and Prose workers reached a contract agreement with their employer, voting in favor of a deal that secures wage increases for nearly every union member.
Montgomery County Creates $1 Million Grant Program For Abortion Access
Montgomery County has created a $1 million grant program to support abortion access, in a move to support the area’s abortion providers in the wake of Roe v. Wade‘s fall and fill a funding gap created by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to withhold available money. The...
D.C. Tipped Wage Initiative Remains On November Ballot After Court Ruling
A three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a ballot initiative that would eliminate the tipped wage in D.C. can remain on the November ballot, putting the controversial issue one step closer to being decided by voters. In an eight-page ruling, the judges rejected arguments from...
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
D.C. Government Employee Helped Launder Money In Romance Scam, According To Federal Complaint
Federal authorities have brought a criminal complaint against a man employed by the D.C. government for alleged involvement in a romance scam scheme that defrauded more than 20 women, many of them elderly, out of $1.9 million. Charles Egunjobi, 48, worked for the District — ironically enough, as a financial...
D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Must Be Resentenced, Maryland Judge Rules
Maryland’s highest court has ruled that D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of...
Think Your Family Recipe Is Cookbook-Worthy? This Maryland Food Historian Wants To Hear From You
If you’re a Marylander, you know the smell of summer: the wafting aroma of Old-Bay seasoned crab with melted butter. Maybe you’re from St. Mary’s County, and so that region’s notorious stuffed ham is what’s taking over your Thanksgiving dinner table. But who gets to...
Three Local Streams Get ‘Meh’ Quality Ratings From Local Audubon Society
If you look at a hydrological map of the D.C. area, you’ll see a landscape that is criss-crossed by little streams, like veins in a body, endlessly churning water through our neighborhoods and parks toward the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. “This is a wet, wet, streamy kind...
Biden Rallies Voters In Montgomery County Ahead Of Midterm Elections
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday ahead of the midterm elections. Biden also threw his support behind Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, calling him “the real deal.”. During the roughly 30-minute speech to a gymnasium packed with supporters,...
A Months-Long Shutdown Is Coming To Parts Of The Blue And Yellow Lines. Here’s What You Need To Know
For some jobs, you can be a few minutes late and get by. But for many jobs, you cannot. And that’s what has airport contract worker Meseret Woldeyohanes so nervous about the upcoming six-week Blue and Yellow line Metro shut down in Virginia. Metro will close six stations –...
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
22 Local Festivals To Put On Your Calendar This Fall
As the weather (supposedly) cools down across the region, there is no shortage of festivals inviting you outside. Expect celebrations of your favorite local artists and bands, an enormous taco offering (with a guacamole pavilion), and so many Oktoberfests. ART FESTS. ART ALL NIGHT: On September 23 and 24, the...
The ‘Bar Rescue’ Guy Is Opening A Tavern In D.C. This Week
Host of the television show Bar Rescue, expert beer-pourer, and self-described “thought leader” Jon Taffer will cut the ribbon on his first D.C. restaurant alongside a number of city officials Thursday. Humbly dubbed Taffer’s Tavern, the “quintessential neighborhood pub,” will operate out of the old Penn Commons space...
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
D.C. Delays Enforcement Of Student COVID Vaccine Mandate Until 2023
Students now will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until January 3, 2022. D.C. is delaying enforcement of student vaccine policies for several months, as the city struggles to bring thousands of students into compliance with routine and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Under current D.C. law, a student must be...
For Some Locals, Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘A Lifechanger.’ For Others, It’s Only The First Step
Bailey Reavis, of Adams Morgan, long assumed she would never pay off her student debt. She’d enrolled in the University of Colorado Boulder as an in-state student to minimize her debt. Since graduating eight years ago, Reavis has been living in D.C. and is now earning just over $60,000 a year at a nonprofit.
Local LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Casa Ruby Was Financially Mismanaged For Years Before Its Closure
Founder Ruby Corado at the Casa Ruby location on Georgia Avenue in 2015. This story was produced by El Tiempo Latino. La puedes leer en español aquí. While Casa Ruby in D.C. faced funding cuts and allegations of financial irregularities, its founder, Ruby Corado, focused on consolidating the growth of a new organization she called Casa Ruby, El Salvador Chapter.
