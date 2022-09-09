ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Mayor Bowser Declares Emergency Over Migrant Busing, Creates New Office To Support New Arrivals

Volunteers, nonprofit staff meet one-on-one with migrants Texas bused into D.C. to go over what their immediate needs are. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to the thousands of migrants who are being sent to the city by bus from Arizona and Texas. At a press conference inside the Wilson Building, she also announced the creation of a government office that is tasked with supporting new arrivals who seek asylum and coordinating the local response.
IMMIGRATION
D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Must Be Resentenced, Maryland Judge Rules

Maryland’s highest court has ruled that D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of...
MARYLAND STATE
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month

An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
CENTREVILLE, VA
22 Local Festivals To Put On Your Calendar This Fall

As the weather (supposedly) cools down across the region, there is no shortage of festivals inviting you outside. Expect celebrations of your favorite local artists and bands, an enormous taco offering (with a guacamole pavilion), and so many Oktoberfests. ART FESTS. ART ALL NIGHT: On September 23 and 24, the...
CELEBRATIONS
The ‘Bar Rescue’ Guy Is Opening A Tavern In D.C. This Week

Host of the television show Bar Rescue, expert beer-pourer, and self-described “thought leader” Jon Taffer will cut the ribbon on his first D.C. restaurant alongside a number of city officials Thursday. Humbly dubbed Taffer’s Tavern, the “quintessential neighborhood pub,” will operate out of the old Penn Commons space...
RESTAURANTS
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Delays Enforcement Of Student COVID Vaccine Mandate Until 2023

Students now will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until January 3, 2022. D.C. is delaying enforcement of student vaccine policies for several months, as the city struggles to bring thousands of students into compliance with routine and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Under current D.C. law, a student must be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Local LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Casa Ruby Was Financially Mismanaged For Years Before Its Closure

Founder Ruby Corado at the Casa Ruby location on Georgia Avenue in 2015. This story was produced by El Tiempo Latino. La puedes leer en español aquí. While Casa Ruby in D.C. faced funding cuts and allegations of financial irregularities, its founder, Ruby Corado, focused on consolidating the growth of a new organization she called Casa Ruby, El Salvador Chapter.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

