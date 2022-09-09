Volunteers, nonprofit staff meet one-on-one with migrants Texas bused into D.C. to go over what their immediate needs are. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to the thousands of migrants who are being sent to the city by bus from Arizona and Texas. At a press conference inside the Wilson Building, she also announced the creation of a government office that is tasked with supporting new arrivals who seek asylum and coordinating the local response.

