Sioux City Journal
For the fourth year, Alley Art makes an impression in downtown Sioux City
Jessica Hammond sure as heck hopes so. The Sioux City-based artist, who goes by the name "Brutal Doodles," was designing an outdoor mural depicting a bubble-blowing astronaut surfing intergalactic waves. "Spaceman Steve will be hanging 10," Hammond said of the cartoon-y space cadet who is often spotted in her large-scale...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
kscj.com
GAS PRICES IN IOWA EDGE UP
AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF FALLING, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES ARE RISING AGAIN IN IOWA. ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED IS THREE DOLLARS, 46 CENTS A GALLON,. THAT’S FOUR CENTS HIGHER THAN IT WAS A WEEK AGO. IOWA’S AVERAGE PRICE IS STILL LOWER THAN THE NATIONAL...
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: MasterChef Junior Live is ready to cook in Sioux City
See what the folks from MasterChef Junior have cooked up for their appearance at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Thursday night. The show, which has been running in the U.S. since 2013, involves kids between the ages of 8 and 13 participating in a cooking competition.
Sioux City Journal
$25 million bond issue for new Rock Valley high school fails
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A second attempt to pass a bond issue to pay for a new high school in Rock Valley narrowly failed Tuesday. According to unofficial results, the $25 million bond issue received 712 votes in favor and 524 against. The vote's 57.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
Want to tell Big & Rich apart? Big (actually William Kenneth Alphin) wears a top hat) while Rich (actually John Rich) beat Marlee Marlin in "The Celebrity Apprentice) about a decade ago. What else do we know? The country duo will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Results for Siouxland special elections
While the mid-term election is two months away, several Siouxland communities were at the polls Tuesday.
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee Apartments Damaged by Fire
A couple of apartments in a Cherokee complex were damaged by fire this past weekend. The Cherokee Fire Department was called to the complex at 410 East Bow Drive. According to the department, a two-story multi-family dwelling was found to be in flames upon their arrival. The fire caused damage in another room as well as the attic, and wound up spreading to the exterior of the building.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
agupdate.com
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
Iowa is Home to a Haunted Jail That You Can Tour [PHOTOS]
Did you know that Iowa is home to an incredibly unique (and possibly haunted) jailhouse?. The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs all the way back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour!
KLEM
KLEM News, Wednesday, September 14
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. Col. Sonya Morrison, Wing Commander of the 185th refueling wing in Sioux City. Lt. Col. Robin Hosch, Retired of Fort Dodge. Eric Rankin – Hull, IA.
Iowa Woman Charged for Intent to Sell Meth Near Elementary School
When I started this job a little under a year ago, I, and everyone else here, knew that one of my go-to choices for articles would be about sports, specifically Northern Iowa Athletics. I'd like to think that I've built that into something, growing to being a UNI Insider for Townsquare Media and hosting Cornstalks and Sports Talk (which is available as a podcast twice a week now, by the way).
Sioux City Journal
Authorities release victim's name in fatal motorcycle crash near Hudson
HUDSON, S.D. — South Dakota authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed Saturday in a crash near Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, S.D., was westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on 294th Street when he turned left onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
