Missouri Southern hosts Central Oklahoma on Saturday; Lions aim for first home win
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern (1-1) aims for their first home win of the season against Central Oklahoma (1-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Pittsburg looks for first win against former SEK rival Labette County
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons host the Labette County Grizzlies on Friday night, aiming for their first win under head coach Josh Lattimer. The Purple Dragons and Grizzlies are both 0-2 heading into Friday’s matchup. Pittsburg is an independent program, and is no longer part of...
Seneca prepares for Big 8 showdown with Lamar
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians will play one of their biggest games of the regular season on Friday night, welcoming in the Lamar Tigers in a Big 8 showdown between a pair of undefeated teams. Seneca (3-0) is ranked #5 in the Missouri class 2 state rankings, while...
Weekend Wrap (Sept. 10 & 11)
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just before 5:00 a.m. on September 10, reports of a crash six miles south of Liberal, Missouri along MO-43 alerted police dispatch. Click here to learn more. Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested. PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three...
Kyran A. Addington
We are heartbroken to announce that our precious boy, Kyran Alton Addington, tragically left this world on September 10th, 2022 at the age of 17. Although he left us way too soon, he touched so many lives. Kyran was born June 11th, 2005, to Josh and Kenya (Marti) Addington. Kyran...
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
KAKE TV
Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep
MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
News to Know: Whataburger Planning, Lowell Milken Park, and Vancouver wildfires
Joplin, MO — Joplin’s planning and zoning commission discusses plans for the future site of a Whataburger restaurant in the city. The commission looked at a site plan review brought forth by Whatabrands. The proposed location is two adjacent properties 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Commissioners approved the review and it now heads to the city council.
Pittsburg Fire Department responds to call at the Holiday Inn Express
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Fire Department today responded to a call at the Holiday Inn Express regarding light smoke. When firefighters arrived at around 3:30 a.m., they determined an air conditioning unit with a possible electrical issue was the culprit. Hotel management evacuated the building while the PFD...
PIGSKIN PODCAST: Episode 3 with Galena HC Beau Sarwinski
We get yelled at for being late to air the Chiefs game Sunday (and explain why)
KTTS
Crash Near Nevada Leaves 3 Dead, 1 In Serious Condition
(KTTS News) — Three people are dead after a crash west of Nevada. The crash happened early Monday morning. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tylar Green from Nevada was driving a pickup and failed to stop for a stop sign at Highway 54 and Highway 43. The pickup hit...
Joplin Police offer navigation tips for 32nd street construction traffic
The Joplin Police Department today released the following tips for property owners, neighborhoods, and drivers traveling near the Range Line bridge closure to ensure safety for all parties.
KYTV
Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
The current state of jobs in Southeast Kansas
Southeast, KS. – As we move further away from COVID-19 and as we maneuver through record high inflation, we see how much it has changed employment and the job market. According the Kansas Works Department the current unemployment rate is 2.4%. Southeast Kansas however has some of the highest...
kggfradio.com
Area Drought Continues Despite Recent Rain
The drought across the midwest continues to worsen and Kansas and Oklahoma are being hit hard. According to the latest from the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma are in extreme or severe drought. Western portions of both states are categorized as exceptional drought. SunGroup Realtor and Auctioneer Keith Beaumont says Montgomery county is in the next to worst drought category.
“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation
Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
News to Know: US 400 Bypass Closing, Anderson Crash Arrest, and Queen Elizabeth’s 2 Grandsons
Baxter Springs, KS. — Some Kansas drivers may have to look out for a detour starting today. The Kansas Department of Transportation looks to close the US 400 Bypass east of Baxter Springs. It’s being closed for construction as KDOT continues work on the US 166 expansion in Cherokee County. There will be a signed detour on US 68A, K66, and K26.
Webb City Police seek woman, family says now missing a month
UPDATE: “09/14/2022 at 2:45p Marissa has been located safe in Joplin by Joplin PD” — Webb City Police ### WEBB CITY, Mo. — The WCPD release details Tuesday evening regarding a missing person from the area. Marissa Nicole Sharp, 27, was last seen on August 13th, 2022, in Webb City, MO. “She is likely in the Joplin, MO, area and...
