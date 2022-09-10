Kelsey Keeney from the SEK Humane Society sat down with Tawnya Bach…and brought a special friend with her. Meet Layla, a Blue Healer mix with plenty of love and affection to give. She’s good with other dogs and ready for adoption in the next two weeks. If you’re interested in pet adoption, the SEK Humane Society has a special event in recognition of National Adoption Week – all adoption fees have been dropped to $20 from September 16th through September 18th! Plus, they’ll have a booth at the Pittsburg Artwalk September 23rd at 5:00 pm. All of the adoptable animals at the SEK Humane Society have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations.

PITTSBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO