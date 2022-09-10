Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg looks for first win against former SEK rival Labette County
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons host the Labette County Grizzlies on Friday night, aiming for their first win under head coach Josh Lattimer. The Purple Dragons and Grizzlies are both 0-2 heading into Friday’s matchup. Pittsburg is an independent program, and is no longer part of...
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca prepares for Big 8 showdown with Lamar
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians will play one of their biggest games of the regular season on Friday night, welcoming in the Lamar Tigers in a Big 8 showdown between a pair of undefeated teams. Seneca (3-0) is ranked #5 in the Missouri class 2 state rankings, while...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Southern hosts Central Oklahoma on Saturday; Lions aim for first home win
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern (1-1) aims for their first home win of the season against Central Oklahoma (1-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
koamnewsnow.com
Columbus rolls in interstate matchup with Afton
COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus tops Afton 47-7 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Pitt State climbs into top-20 in national rankings
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the national rankings. Pitt State has moved from unranked to #16 in the country in this week’s AFCA Division II poll released on Monday morning. The Gorillas are 2-0 to start the season, after going on the road and beating #11 Nebraska-Kearney last Thursday.
koamnewsnow.com
The current state of jobs in Southeast Kansas
Southeast, KS. – As we move further away from COVID-19 and as we maneuver through record high inflation, we see how much it has changed employment and the job market. According the Kansas Works Department the current unemployment rate is 2.4%. Southeast Kansas however has some of the highest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
KAKE TV
Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep
MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
koamnewsnow.com
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
2 bodies found in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
Two killed in crash in rural Delaware County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near Highway 28 and 395 Road about 10 miles north of Eucha.
ozarksfn.com
Bandy Ranch Feed Store
History: Bandy Ranch Feed Store started as a bulk feed company on the Bandy Family Ranch. “We opened the storefront in November 2003. What prompted us to open was about a year before that when Tri-State Feed Mill in Afton, Okla., closed down,”owner John Bandy said. “We just saw a need. We started in a 2,500-square-foot building at our home for seven years. Now we have 10,000 square feet of floor space at our current facility.”
koamnewsnow.com
PIGSKIN PODCAST: Episode 3 with Galena HC Beau Sarwinski
We get yelled at for being late to air the Chiefs game Sunday (and explain why)
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Whataburger Planning, Lowell Milken Park, and Vancouver wildfires
Joplin, MO — Joplin’s planning and zoning commission discusses plans for the future site of a Whataburger restaurant in the city. The commission looked at a site plan review brought forth by Whatabrands. The proposed location is two adjacent properties 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Commissioners approved the review and it now heads to the city council.
koamnewsnow.com
Kyran A. Addington
We are heartbroken to announce that our precious boy, Kyran Alton Addington, tragically left this world on September 10th, 2022 at the age of 17. Although he left us way too soon, he touched so many lives. Kyran was born June 11th, 2005, to Josh and Kenya (Marti) Addington. Kyran...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Wanted Felon Located
On Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 4:08 p.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department observed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg. Officers believed that Bowling was possibly staying in the garage.
Comments / 0