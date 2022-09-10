As Gay Rom-Com ‘Bros’ Wins Over TIFF, Billy Eichner Thanks Toronto for ‘Letting a Comedy Into a Movie Festival’

Read full article on original website
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Debuts First Trailer
The studio has released the first trailer for “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a biographical drama about the life and times of the iconic singer. Idris Elba Slams 'Annoying' Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An 'Unintelligent Argument'. Naomi Ackie of ” The End of the...
Emmanuel Macron, Edgar Wright, Paul Feig React to Death of ‘Iconoclast’ Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard
Tributes are flowing in following the news of iconic New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard’s death at 91. The French-Swiss director, known for films like Breathless and Alphaville, died Tuesday, according to newspaper Libération and other French media outlets, citing relatives of the director. The impact of Godard’s work...
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’
When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both.
Taye Diggs to Host Hulu Reality Dating Series ‘Back in the Groove’
Hulu has given a series order to “Back in the Groove,” a reality dating series hosted by Taye Diggs. “Back in the Groove” follows three single women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. They check out of their comfort zones and into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort in the Dominican Republic, where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and find love with men half their age. Playing on the saying that “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself, at the Groove Hotel, the women have the opportunity to do both. Between flings, friendship, true love, or something in between, “Back in the Groove” aims to give older women a chance to take charge, break through double standards, and have fun doing it.
Florian Zeller to Make TV Debut With Series Adaptation of ‘The Lehman Trilogy’
Florian Zeller, the French filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning “The Father” and “The Son,” is set to make his TV debut with the adaptation of Stefano Massini’s play “The Lehman Trilogy.”. Zeller will write, direct and co-produce the series under his newly formed Blue Morning....
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles
UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
The Crew Behind the ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Might Actually Make It Good
The racing game isn't known for its story, but Sony Pictures is making big hires for the film to tie everything together.
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
And the winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is ...
Who won “AGT” 2022? Who is the “AGT” 2022 winner? Who is the “AGT” Season 17 winner? Mayyas has won “AGT” 2022 Season 17. Who is Mayyas? What is Mayyas? Where is Mayyas from?
