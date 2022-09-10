ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump to hold Michigan rally on Oct. 1

Former President Trump will hold a rally in Michigan on Oct. 1 to boost several GOP candidates, including Tudor Dixon, who trails in the polls of his closely watched race to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Trump’s Save America political organization said in a Thursday release that the 7 p.m. rally will be held at…
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy