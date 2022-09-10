Read full article on original website
Related
Migrants, long used as political props, were dumped Thursday at the vice president's residence
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas bused about 100 people to Vice President Kamala Harris' doorstep Thursday morning.
Trump to hold Michigan rally on Oct. 1
Former President Trump will hold a rally in Michigan on Oct. 1 to boost several GOP candidates, including Tudor Dixon, who trails in the polls of his closely watched race to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Trump’s Save America political organization said in a Thursday release that the 7 p.m. rally will be held at…
Relief for Biden as US rail strike averted after late-night talks – live
President looking to avoid labor disputes before midterms – follow all the day’s politics news
