WDAM-TV
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The name Robert Henry should be a familiar one for high school football fans around the Pine Belt. Twice named Class 1A’s “Mr. Football” while at Lumberton, Henry rushed for 1,961 yards as a senior, leading the Panthers to the 2020 state championship.
WDAM-TV
Pirates to visit Pocket Museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg has scheduled “The Night of the Marauding Pirates” for Oct. 15. The gathering will take place from 7 pm. to 8:30 p.m. in and around the Pocket Museum. For more information: pocket@hattiesburg.org. Want more WDAM 7 news in...
WDAM-TV
Jordan’s Way visits American Rescue League in Laurel
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’. The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg. Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries...
WDAM-TV
Jones College football opens road schedule
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Sixth-ranked Jones College will begin Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference South Division play Thursday night. The Bobcats (2-0) wil hit the road for the first time this football season, heading to Wesson to take on Copiah-Lincoln Community College (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. at H.L. Stone Stadium.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Men’s Golf wins Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi junior Thongpipat Rattanayanon posted a final-round 70 Tuesday to capture individual medalist honors, while also leading USM to the team title at the 2022 Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La. USM set a tournament record at Squire Creek Country and Golf Club...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department plans to send off its water donations to Jackson this Friday, Sept. 16. From 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, people can drop off bottled water at the fire department on Pine Street. Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said...
WLBT
MBI has issued Silver Alert for 60-year-old woman in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Sumrall, Mississippi. Sixty-year-old Kimberly Magee Wright is 5′5″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving north on Highway 589 on Tuesday, September 13, around 8...
prentissheadlight.com
Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man
The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: FCAHS senior Keeghan Rodgers runs for 241 yards
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Dolan is back in Brooklyn and has Forrest County Agricultural off to a strong start at 3-0. “It’s very different and it feels way better,” said FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers. “Actually knowing that we can win and we actually have a chance this year, it just feels so much better.”
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is hosting a weekend diaper donation event. The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg. People can drop off diapers, buy them inside the store and bring them...
WDAM-TV
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College. Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout. Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. 10pm Headlines 9/14. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg passes $140.4M budget for FY23
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council passed the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The $140.4 million budget highlights infrastructure, employee pay and a balanced general fund. The council called a special meeting for Tuesday so that council members could decide whether...
WDAM-TV
New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to HPD, Frederick Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing to them. He was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.
WDAM-TV
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a man who was reported missing has been found. HPD says Frederick Tyler has been located and is safe. According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing after he was last seen...
WDAM-TV
Dixie Electric again asking hunters not to shoot around power, fiber lines
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Representatives with Dixie Electric Power Association are, once again, asking dove hunters not to shoot around power and fiber optic lines. “We know it’s the easy shot, but we ask that you don’t take the easy shot,” said Amanda Mills, communications specialist with Dixie Electric Power Association (DEPA). “Help your co-op, help your neighbors and stay away from shooting anywhere near a power or a fiber line.”
WDAM-TV
Open call for artists to create new mural on USM campus
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg zoo welcomes Motely, the new cotton top tamarin
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo recently added a new member to its animal family. The 7-year-old cotton top tamarin named Motely joined the zoo from the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton, PA. He will live alongside the Hub City’s current female tamarin, Gidget. Although guests can already...
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
WDAM-TV
Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. Joshua Adams, an Oak Grove High School Junior and boy scout, decided to give back to his old stomping grounds by rebuilding the seating area for his Eagle Scout project.
prentissheadlight.com
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder
Timothy Dewayne Taylor was found guilty Friday by a Jefferson Davis County jury. Taylor, 42, of Prentiss, was charged with attempted murder of Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy Pat Barnes in May 2019. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. The trial began Thursday and concluded Friday morning.
