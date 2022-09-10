ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER College Football Forecast 9-9,2022

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking your county below:



Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

The post WEATHER College Football Forecast 9-9,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
