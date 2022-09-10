Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire
Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Status
Ever since Vince McMahon retired back in July WWE has been going through some changes, and Kevin Owens seems to be benefiting. Owens has gone through a character change that has seemingly seen him revert to his old Prizefighter gimmick. The former Universal Champion has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, but has taken on more of a babyface role.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Confirms Why WWE Split Him From Paul Heyman
Prior to signing with AEW, Claudio Castagnoli wrestled for WWE from 2012 until February 2022 under the ring name Cesaro. For a short period of time onscreen, Castagnoli was deemed a "Paul Heyman Guy" and had Heyman as his manager and mouthpiece, dropping Zeb Colter during his feud with former partner Jack Swagger (now known as Jake Hager in AEW). The pairing of Heyman and Castagnoli did not last very long and current ROH World Champion Castagnoli discussed on The Kurt Angle Show why the gimmick was dropped.
Ex-NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov is officially back in NXT
After three months away from NXT, ex-NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov officially returned to the performance center for NXT tapings, according to The Wrestling Observer. The man who defeated Gunther for the NXT UK Championship back in August of 2021 when he was still going by Walter, Dragunov successfully defended his championship on seven occasions […] The post Ex-NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov is officially back in NXT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Reveals How She Felt About Her Year-Long Rivalry With Becky Lynch
WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the Inside The Ropes podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair talked about her year-long rivalry with Becky Lynch:. “It was so satisfying. It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road....
AEW’s tweets and deletes exhibition match slate for Tokyo Game Show
While Kenny Omega currently lives it up in Tokyo, having cake with his former Golden Lovers tag team partner Kota Ibushi, playing Turtles in Time with Michael Nakazawa, and buddying it up with the folks at Sega before being scanned into the Yakuza game engine, AEW has been preparing for the Japanese debut of Fight […] The post AEW’s tweets and deletes exhibition match slate for Tokyo Game Show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
An all-Blackpool Combat Club main event is set for AEW Grand Slam
After two weeks of excitement, intrigue, and suspension-induced drama, AEW has officially decided on who will represent the promotion in the main event of Grand Slam, the televised special event scheduled to be broadcast from fro Arther Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, on the next episode of Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson. Yes, […] The post An all-Blackpool Combat Club main event is set for AEW Grand Slam appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens' Internal WWE On-Screen Role Reportedly Changed
It's finally safe to cheer Kevin Owens again. PWInsider is reporting that Owens has been moved to the "babyface" section of WWE's internal roster. Owens has been in a simmering feud with Men's Money In The Bank winner Austin Theory, confronting the former United States Champion on last night's edition of "WWE Raw." The two exchanged tense words before Theory escaped a Stunner from Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Jinny's WWE Status
Though she was never successful in capturing the "NXT UK" Women's Championship, the vicious fashionista Jinny was a staple on the "NXT UK" brand since early on. But with "NXT UK" officially put into transition mode to become "NXT Europe," several stars from the company were released and moved to the alumni section of WWE's website. Even though it was never a confirmed release by WWE, Jinny was among the stars that were moved to the alumni section in recent weeks. In a new update from Fightful, WWE officials were asked about Jinny potentially departing the company, and the sources spoken to said they hadn't been informed that is the case.
Luigi Primo immediately captures the hearts of AEW fans
In less than 30 seconds of television time, AEW introduced the wrestling world to its new favorite performer: Luigi Primo. That’s right, in a segment designed to advertise for Grand Slam, which is booked for the subsequent edition of Dynamite live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Alex Marvez called for a backstage […] The post Luigi Primo immediately captures the hearts of AEW fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Potential WWE Raw spoilers: Johnny Gargano’s opponent revealed, feud involving top stars
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night Raw tonight and the company has already announced several matches for it in advance. Johnny Gargano will wrestle an unknown opponent on the show, which marks Gargano's first match since last December when he departed from WWE NXT. PWinsider.com reports the...
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Names Promo That Inspired Him To Leave WWE
Claudio Castagnoli is on quite a run. Since his debut for All Elite Wrestling in June, the wrestling technician has joined the Blackpool Combat Club, become Ring of Honor World Champion, and had a number of memorable matches against the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Jake Hager, and Konosuke Takeshita.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross On What About His WWE NXT Run He Saw As A 'Dress Rehearsal'
Karrion Kross was part of the "NXT" brand for a little over a year, winning the "NXT" Championship on two separate occasions between 2020 and 2021. Kross' first reign with the title did not last long due to him having the vacate the title due to injury the Wednesday after he dethroned Keith Lee. Kross later defeated Finn Balor to win the "NXT" Championship for the second time in the main event of night two of "NXT" Takeover: Stand and Deliver 2021. Kross held the title for 136 days before losing it to the only three-time "NXT" Champion in history, Samoa Joe. Kross discussed his "NXT" Championship run and what he thought every day when he arrived at work.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Wants Two World Champions For WrestleMania 39
They have a plan for that. Back in August 2020, Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Title and has held the championship ever since. That is the kind of reign that you do not see in modern wrestling, or in almost any era of wrestling for that matter. It has turned Reigns into an all time great, but at some point he is going to have to lose the title. Now WWE might have a plan in mind.
Kevin Owens wildly shouts out PAC on WWE’s The Bump
After an eventful showing on WWE’s Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano stopped by WWE’s The Bump to throw together an hour of unhinged entertainment. They talked bandanas, threw shoes, and discussed just how little Austin Theory understands the mindset needed to have longevity as a WWE superstar, but sandwiched in the middle of the expansive episode, Owens was asked if he ever won a Slammy Award, the award given out to performers by the totally real Academy of Wrestling Arts and Sciences.
ComicBook
Bianca Belair Reveals Dream Lineup for StrongEST WWE Faction
The Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has no problem holding things down on her own, but also has no issue accepting some help now and again. She did just that recently when she teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Damage CTRL, the newest powerhouse faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. That partnership is very much temporary, but in a new interview with Inside The Ropes' Kenny McIntosh and Alex McCarthy, Belair revealed she has wondered about putting together her own faction, and if she did make it happen, she has two stars picked for it and a name. That would be The StrongEST, and it would pair Belair with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodrigeuz.
