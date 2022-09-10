Though she was never successful in capturing the "NXT UK" Women's Championship, the vicious fashionista Jinny was a staple on the "NXT UK" brand since early on. But with "NXT UK" officially put into transition mode to become "NXT Europe," several stars from the company were released and moved to the alumni section of WWE's website. Even though it was never a confirmed release by WWE, Jinny was among the stars that were moved to the alumni section in recent weeks. In a new update from Fightful, WWE officials were asked about Jinny potentially departing the company, and the sources spoken to said they hadn't been informed that is the case.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO