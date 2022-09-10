Read full article on original website
Carlos Alcaraz: 19, US Open champ, No. 1, unique
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz got out of bed Monday as a U.S. Open champion, as the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19 — and, truth be told, exhausted. “I woke up dead,” the Spaniard said through that already-familiar wide smile during an interview with The Associated Press that followed a Times Square photo shoot with his fingerprint-smudged first Grand Slam trophy. “So many tough days in a row. High intensity. High level,” said Alcaraz, the first man in 30 years to win five-setters in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals and still come away with the title at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t know how I played so many tough and long matches.” By the end of that run, which included saving a match point during his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal victory over Jannik Sinner, then a 4-hour, 19-minute semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe, before Sunday’s 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud, Alcaraz was spent.
Roger Federer’s retirement decision sparks outpouring of Twitter reactions
Thursday marked the end of an era as tennis legend Roger Federer decided to retire after trying to rehab his way back from various knee injuries. Following his announcement on social media, there was of course an outpour of support from all over. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter, from fans to fellow […] The post Roger Federer’s retirement decision sparks outpouring of Twitter reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
RUMOR: Jazz GM reveals real reason why they accepted Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer over Knicks
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the Utah Jazz’s decision to pick the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade offer for Donovan Mitchell over that of the New York Knicks. This is despite the fact that the Jazz were engaged in negotiations with the Knicks for what feels like the entire offseason. Some have even gone as […] The post RUMOR: Jazz GM reveals real reason why they accepted Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer over Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell fires back at Danny Ainge’s claim Jazz players ‘didn’t believe in each other’
When explaining his reason for breaking up the Utah Jazz, team exec Danny Ainge said he saw “a group of players that really didn’t believe in each other.” Donovan Mitchell, however, is not having it. Speaking on ESPN weeks after his trade from the Jazz to the...
Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize
In the NBA, there is no such thing as a way-too-early plan. NBA front offices always need to be on their toes, ready to sniff out and give opportunities to players who fit their system, culture, and, who knows, maybe turn the franchise’s fortunes around. And despite coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals […] The post Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ grind doesn’t stop with workout seen in Italy
It’s difficult to believe that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is already approaching his forties. Just this past season, LeBron averaged his second most points per game in season for his career, dropping 30.3 points a night as the Lakers crumbled due to injury problems, fit issues, and lack of quality contributors all around. […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ grind doesn’t stop with workout seen in Italy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony
The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons big man Nerlens Noel’s $58 million lawsuit vs. LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul gets final decision
In November of 2021, Nerlens Noel filed a shocking $58 million lawsuit against super agent and KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul for allegedly doing “little to no work” in terms of securing a new contract for Noel. A judge has now made a final ruling on the court case, and unfortunately for him, it did not fall in the favor of Noel.
Aces MVP A’ja Wilson hits teammate Kelsey Plum with a blunt awakening en route to WNBA Finals Game 2 win
The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from claiming the ultimate prize in the WNBA after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson has done more than her fair share to shoulder the load offensively, averaging 25 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two most important wins of the Aces’ season. However, Wilson knows that basketball is a team game, and she will need her teammates to step up. And Kelsey Plum, the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, answered the call in Game 2.
Michael Jordan’s Net Worth
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking […] The post Michael Jordan’s Net Worth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle
Chris Paul isn’t staying silent. The Phoenix Suns point guard finally spoke out on the allegations and subsequent punishment handed down to the man who cuts his checks in Robert Sarver. The NBA has been rocked the Sarver news following previous allegations made over workplace misconduct that spanned over several years. The public clamor along […] The post Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks rumors: Cam Reddish is truly stuck between a rock and a hard place in New York
To say that Cam Reddish hasn’t had the best time with the New York Knicks is an understatement. Requesting a trade from the Atlanta Hawks due to a lack of touches and playing time, Reddish landed in an even worse situation with the Knicks after he was acquired for a 2022 first-round pick. He was unable to carve a role in Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, and it didn’t take long for him to land in the hard-nosed coach’s doghouse.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s bold Celtics claim about potential Kevin Durant trade
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knows firsthand just how dangerous the current iteration of the Boston Celtics is. Curry had to play out of his mind, including an amazing 43-point, 7 threes performance during a Game 4 win to prevent the Warriors from going down 3-1, and in essence, winning the 2022 NBA Finals for Golden State, finally achieving his elusive Finals MVP award.
Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret
It is no secret that Kobe Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan as his ultimate idol. This is the very reason why the Los Angeles Lakers icon tried his very best to outdo MJ every time he had the opportunity to do so whenever they faced each other on the basketball court. This was one […] The post Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Full 2022 NBA offseason grades for Los Angeles Lakers
OK, fine! It’s time, I guess. We shall grade the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022 offseason!. Of course, a Russell Westbrook trade is still possible before training camp — if real estate listings are any indication — which would fundamentally shake up the Lakers’ roster (talks with the Utah Jazz are ongoing). Yet, here we sit in mid-September, two weeks before Media Day, and Russ remains a Laker. With each passing day, it looks increasingly likely that Westbrook will be wearing a purple pinny when camp commences.
RUMOR: The bitter truth behind Lakers’ botched Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit, revealed
There’s no denying that the New York Knicks were the biggest losers in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade after the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers surprisingly agreed on a deal for the All-Star shooting guard. It wasn’t just the Knicks who lost out on Mitchell, though. Apparently, the Los Angeles Lakers also had a […] The post RUMOR: The bitter truth behind Lakers’ botched Donovan Mitchell trade pursuit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reliving the 5 best Larry Bird moments ever
Larry Bird is truly one of the greatest players to ever play the sport of basketball. He is a three-time MVP, three-time NBA champion, 12-time all-star and a seemingly unanimous inclusion on anyone’s list of the top-10 players of all time. Through his 897 games in the NBA, the pride of Indiana Indiana averaged 24.3 […] The post Reliving the 5 best Larry Bird moments ever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
