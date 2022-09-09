Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
Madison County Journal
Trustmark, Ridgeland to hold shred-it day
Trustmark, the city of Ridgeland and Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, are offering complimentary, secure document destruction in Ridgeland. “Trustmark is pleased to join with the City of Ridgeland to offer free document shredding for the community,” said Barney Daly, Trustmark President in Madison County. “Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft.”
WLBT
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
The Winooski School’s campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover. Learn about discoveries within our galaxy, which suggest parts of space may taste and smell like familiar food and drink! 🌌👅. NASA sets new date for Artemis One rocket launch. Updated: 37 minutes ago. NASA is once...
EPA launches investigation into Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, MS — CBS News reports that the EPA has announced an investigation into the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The crisis has left thousands of residents without water for multiple days. Jennifer Kaplan, spokesperson for the EPA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), said that the agency had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portable water boxes donated to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
Madison County Journal
Gloria Ramey "Cherry" Sisk Fyke
Gloria Ramey “Cherry” Sisk Fyke died peacefully at her home in Madison, Mississippi, on September 7, 2022. Born February 8, 1924, in Grenada, Mississippi to Marvel Estena Ramey and Joseph Paul Sisk, she attended public schools in Jackson and New Albany. She attended the University of Mississippi, where...
Madison County Journal
Wilbourn receives Entergy scholarship
Deanna Wilbourn of Madison is among five Mississippi high-school graduates who have received $5,000 scholarships from the Entergy Community Power Scholarship program. She is the daughter of Victoria Wilbourn, nuclear project controls specialist. She plans to major in pre med at the University of Virginia. Established for children of Entergy...
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mississippicir.org
With long-term Jackson water fix in mind, leaders ask the mayor: Where’s your plan?
In response to a Mississippi Today public records request, the mayor’s office sent several documents that lay out short- and medium-range water system funding ideas. None of the documents projected spending plans for longer than five years. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Tuesday that the city has had...
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
WAPT
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
AOL Corp
With another predominately Black city of Jackson, Miss., in need, Miami Gardens steps up
Thousands of water bottles were loaded onto trucks in Miami Gardens on Monday, headed for Jackson, Miss., where many residents are without clean water. The city of Miami Gardens partnered with UPS and the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) to help residents of Jackson, which has been dealing with a water crisis following heavy rain and flooding in late August.
WLBT
Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
William “Polo” Edwards pleads not guilty to murder
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis pled not guilty in the case. William “Polo” Edwards appeared in court on Tuesday, September 13. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Investigators said […]
Madison County Journal
Sandra Bradley Bishop
Sandra Bradley Bishop went into the loving arms of Jesus on September 9, 2022 at St Catherine’s Village in Madison, MS. She was born November 11, 1941 and raised in Jackson. Sandra graduated from Provine High School in 1959 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She cherished the...
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
WLBT
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson, claiming the state had, “never received a real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday in the city’s defense. In his...
Comments / 0