Jackson, MS

WLBT

Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
Madison County Journal

Trustmark, Ridgeland to hold shred-it day

Trustmark, the city of Ridgeland and Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, are offering complimentary, secure document destruction in Ridgeland. “Trustmark is pleased to join with the City of Ridgeland to offer free document shredding for the community,” said Barney Daly, Trustmark President in Madison County. “Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft.”
WLBT

Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation

The Winooski School's campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover. Learn about discoveries within our galaxy, which suggest parts of space may taste and smell like familiar food and drink! 🌌👅. NASA sets new date for Artemis One rocket launch. Updated: 37 minutes ago. NASA is once...
WJTV 12

Portable water boxes donated to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
Madison County Journal

Gloria Ramey "Cherry" Sisk Fyke

Gloria Ramey “Cherry” Sisk Fyke died peacefully at her home in Madison, Mississippi, on September 7, 2022. Born February 8, 1924, in Grenada, Mississippi to Marvel Estena Ramey and Joseph Paul Sisk, she attended public schools in Jackson and New Albany. She attended the University of Mississippi, where...
Madison County Journal

Wilbourn receives Entergy scholarship

Deanna Wilbourn of Madison is among five Mississippi high-school graduates who have received $5,000 scholarships from the Entergy Community Power Scholarship program. She is the daughter of Victoria Wilbourn, nuclear project controls specialist. She plans to major in pre med at the University of Virginia. Established for children of Entergy...
fox29.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
WAPT

Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
WJTV 12

Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
WLBT

Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards pleads not guilty to murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis pled not guilty in the case. William “Polo” Edwards appeared in court on Tuesday, September 13. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Investigators said […]
Madison County Journal

Sandra Bradley Bishop

Sandra Bradley Bishop went into the loving arms of Jesus on September 9, 2022 at St Catherine’s Village in Madison, MS. She was born November 11, 1941 and raised in Jackson. Sandra graduated from Provine High School in 1959 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She cherished the...
Magnolia State Live

Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue

Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
