Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
Stanly News & Press
Businessman wins Pfeiffer Presidential Merit Award
On Oct. 27, The Local Room, a gastropub in Locust, will have been in business for two years. Jimmy Molina — one of the establishment’s three founding partners and the recipient of Pfeiffer University’s 2022 Presidential Merit Award — is in a celebratory mood. “It’s mind-blowing...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Sept. 5-13, 2022
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Shelly Lynn Masters (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Dog (F), at 20089 Sam Rd, Albemarle, on 9/5/2022. Tavaras Lamar Harris (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Fail Register...
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. Highway 24-27 East over the Rocky River near Locust to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor can begin work as soon as...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 7-13, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Jerry Roseboro (B M, 68) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon, F (F), at 430 Salisbury Av/us 52 North, Albemarle, on 09/07/2022. Joel Benites-macedo (W M, 21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), M (M), at...
Kyle Busch joins Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series Stable in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two-time NASCAR cup series champion Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he will be driving the no. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2023. Busch, 37, was with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. On Tuesday, he announced he will join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season.
kiss951.com
Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte
If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
kiss951.com
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!
I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
Stanly News & Press
House of Pearls to have fundraiser
“Addiction is real,” said Brittney Teague. “It kills so many people.”. Teague knows firsthand. Though she lost her mother to a heroin overdose, she’d rather talk about the people she knows whose lives have changed — women who have gotten their children back, whose marriages have been restored or a recovered addict who returned to Albemarle to apologize to the Stanly County law enforcement officers and a county official for the trouble she caused.
Stanly News & Press
Friends of Waddell to host grill competiton
The Friends of the E.E. Waddell Center Community Grill-Off Competition will be noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Doors open to the public at 11:30 a.m., rain or shine. Bring lawn chairs. There will be food, music, games and vendors. Spaces for grill-off competitors are still available. Grillers will compete...
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
Stanly News & Press
Coble to headline Stanly County Historical Society banquet
The Stanly County Historical Society will host Oakboro native Dr. Charles Coble as the featured speaker at the annual member appreciation banquet on Sept. 29. His presentation will highlight an historical Stanly County connection to the1945 dropping of the atomic bomb and the secret and highly sophisticated mission that brought World War II to an end.
WBTV
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
wfmynews2.com
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
WBTV
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
