Pen City Current
Lady Hounds lose 3 of 4 to Grayhounds
FORT MADISON - Kelly Knustrom thinks her Fort Madison High School volleyball team is still working through the mental part of the game. “Physically,” the Bloodhounds’ coach said, “I think we can do it. I think mentally they just let down.”. That was the case in Tuesday’s...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Delores Theresa Mickelson, 78, West Point
Delores Theresa Mickelson, 78, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa. She was born on November 6, 1943, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Linus O. and Ceclia Rose (Holtkamp) Fritzjunker. On June 27, 1987, she married LeRoy Mickelson in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1998.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Golf Digest
There's an elaborate Brian Ferentz Cameo ruse sweeping through Hawkeye nation like a wildfire
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been garbage. Actually, they’ve been less than garbage. To be garbage, you must first exist. So far in 2022, the Hawkeyes offense has been nothing more than a theoretical concept, static on the TV screen until the defense takes over again. Through two games this season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 10 points.They beat FCS South Dakota State on the back of two second-half safeties from the defense and fell to arch-rival Iowa State on Saturday, mustering a single first-quarter touchdown. In the process they racked up a litany of hilarious stats that would have any Power Five program in the nation firing their offensive coordinator into the sun.
Kirk Ferentz's Quarterback Comment Went Viral Today
The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a rough start in their 2022 season — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. After sneaking by South Dakota State with a narrow 7-3 victory in Week 1, the Big Ten program fell to Iowa State 10-7 this past Saturday. Quarterback...
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Tiffany Danielle (Mershon) Bangel, 38, Mt. Pleasant
Tiffany Danielle (Mershon) Bangel, 38, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, formerly of LaHarpe, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Tiffany was born January 5, 1984 in Macomb, Illinois, the daughter of Mike and Brenda (DeJaynes) Mershon. On October 30, 2009 she married Bill Bangel in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
09/12/22 – 10:17 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jakob Lewis Corral, 19, of Fort Madison, in the 2900 block of Avenue H, on a warrant for assault. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/12/22 – 10:27 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
Pen City Current
Art in Central Park this Sunday
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison's Annual Art in Central Park is Sunday, September 18th from 10am-4pm Join us under the beautiful trees in Central Park for the Fort Madison Area Arts Association annual Art in Central Park art fair. In addition to a wonderful cross section of artist and artisan wares there is a terrific lineup of entertainment planned, a Kidzone to channel some creative spirit, and Fat Jimmy's will be on hand with delicious BBQ!
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pen City Current
Amtrak route through FM to start up Friday morning
FORT MADISON - It all amounted to much ado about nothing, but it could've been just a bunch of much. Poor grammar aside, the pending rail workers strike that was looming Friday morning has tentatively been averted, according to an Amtrak spokesperson Thursday morning. The Amtrak officials said the passenger...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Lucas A. Nye, 15, Keokuk
Lucas Arthur Nye, 15 of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, September 4, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born August 9, 2007 in Carthage, IL, the son of Chance and Amy Sloop Nye. Lucas was currently a sophomore at Keokuk High School in Keokuk, IA. He was...
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Pen City Current
Amtrak cancels FM service as railroad strike looms
FORT MADISON - A looming freight railroad strike is resulting in the cancellation of Amtrak service on its long-distance routes out of Chicago, including the Southwest Chief running through Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he was unaware of the news Tuesday morning but was looking into the...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
