Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos County Art In Public Places Featured On National Map

Los Alamos County utilizes Public Art Archives (PAA) to maintain the inventory of the Los Alamos County Public Art. In April of 2022, PAA sent out a Call for Art, to represent the 10th Anniversary of Have You Seen My Public Art? map, that highlights art that can be found throughout the United States.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Housing For Los Alamos Workers – For A Healthy County Economy

As I campaign, I knock on doors in our community every day. At my opening line: “Hello, I am Gary Stradling, running for County Council. Los Alamos needs housing for the people who work here and would like to live here!” literally every head begins to nod up and down. Everyone agrees.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Engagement Announcement: Mang/Hopkins

John and Jennifer Hopkins of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Connor Mang, son of Joe and Jacki Mang of White Rock. Connor and Emily are Los Alamos High School sweethearts. They graduated HS in 2016 and are 2020 University of New Mexico graduates. Emily is currently pursuing her doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Connor is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of New Mexico and working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Financial Operations. The newly engaged couple have an October 2023 wedding planned. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Education
losalamosreporter.com

Help Replenish Meat Supplies For Wildfire Victims

The Office of Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are partnering with The Food Depot to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Try Six Court Sports At The Family YMCA

The Family YMCA is offering a Court Sports Journey with Lem O’Neal, Lem has over 40 years of experience playing court sports and is a certified USA Racquetball Instructor and certified USHA Handball Instructor. O’Neal says that he want’s to bring this opportunity to the Los Alamos community so...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Evacuation Drills….

Something to ponder as we join the thousand commuters/students/shoppers snarled in traffic at the corner of Diamond and Trinity: What would we do if there is a criticality accident in the Pajarito Road Plutonium Corridor with the wind blowing from the south into the Townsite? How the heck would we get out of town?
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran

The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
POJOAQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority

Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Light Opera Is Auditioning For ‘Pajama Game’

Auditions begin today for LALO’s 2023 show ‘The Pajama Game’. Photo Courtesy LALT. It’s time at last to audition for the Los Alamos Light Opera’s 2023 show, Pajama Game! Auditions will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ish) Tuesday, Sept. 13, Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Graves Hall in the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525, Canyon Road.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]

