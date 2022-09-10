John and Jennifer Hopkins of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Connor Mang, son of Joe and Jacki Mang of White Rock. Connor and Emily are Los Alamos High School sweethearts. They graduated HS in 2016 and are 2020 University of New Mexico graduates. Emily is currently pursuing her doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Connor is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of New Mexico and working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Financial Operations. The newly engaged couple have an October 2023 wedding planned. Courtesy photo.

