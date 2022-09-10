Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Art In Public Places Featured On National Map
Los Alamos County utilizes Public Art Archives (PAA) to maintain the inventory of the Los Alamos County Public Art. In April of 2022, PAA sent out a Call for Art, to represent the 10th Anniversary of Have You Seen My Public Art? map, that highlights art that can be found throughout the United States.
losalamosreporter.com
Housing For Los Alamos Workers – For A Healthy County Economy
As I campaign, I knock on doors in our community every day. At my opening line: “Hello, I am Gary Stradling, running for County Council. Los Alamos needs housing for the people who work here and would like to live here!” literally every head begins to nod up and down. Everyone agrees.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos School NJROTC Cadets Hold First ’22 For 22 Run’ Veteran Suicide Awareness Event
LAHS NJROTC cadets run the final lap of their first ’22 for 22′ veteran suicide awareness event. Photo Courtesy NJROTC. LAHS NJROTC cadets ran a combined 22 miles Friday at Sullivan Field to bring awareness to the 22 military veterans who die each day from suicide. Photo Courtesy NJROTC.
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Mang/Hopkins
John and Jennifer Hopkins of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Connor Mang, son of Joe and Jacki Mang of White Rock. Connor and Emily are Los Alamos High School sweethearts. They graduated HS in 2016 and are 2020 University of New Mexico graduates. Emily is currently pursuing her doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Connor is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of New Mexico and working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Financial Operations. The newly engaged couple have an October 2023 wedding planned. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Help Replenish Meat Supplies For Wildfire Victims
The Office of Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are partnering with The Food Depot to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game...
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
losalamosreporter.com
Try Six Court Sports At The Family YMCA
The Family YMCA is offering a Court Sports Journey with Lem O’Neal, Lem has over 40 years of experience playing court sports and is a certified USA Racquetball Instructor and certified USHA Handball Instructor. O’Neal says that he want’s to bring this opportunity to the Los Alamos community so...
KOAT 7
EBT card holders will receive free or reduced tickets to the ABQ BioPark and museums
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque will offer free or reduced tickets to those who are enrolled in New Mexico's SNAP program. Those who have an EBT card are eligible to purchase a maximum of six discounted tickets for the ABQ BioPark. Admission to the Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum will be free.
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
losalamosreporter.com
Evacuation Drills….
Something to ponder as we join the thousand commuters/students/shoppers snarled in traffic at the corner of Diamond and Trinity: What would we do if there is a criticality accident in the Pajarito Road Plutonium Corridor with the wind blowing from the south into the Townsite? How the heck would we get out of town?
losalamosreporter.com
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
Rio Grande Sun
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
Reentry center hosts annual car show to show support for women getting out of prison
The center's website shares more information about its mission and how to get involved.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Light Opera Is Auditioning For ‘Pajama Game’
Auditions begin today for LALO’s 2023 show ‘The Pajama Game’. Photo Courtesy LALT. It’s time at last to audition for the Los Alamos Light Opera’s 2023 show, Pajama Game! Auditions will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ish) Tuesday, Sept. 13, Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Graves Hall in the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525, Canyon Road.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
