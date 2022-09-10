ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

Related
localsportsjournal.com

Nine area football teams ranked headed into week #4

MUSKEGON–Nine area high school football teams appear on the first Associated Press rankings of the season. Most coaches don’t take a whole lot of stock in the rankings, but it does give football fans something to talk about when discussing their team’s fortunes through the first three weeks of the season.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Flint Journal

Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why

Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Zeeland East teammates overcoming family tragedy with faith, friendship

ZEELAND – Zeeland East’s football team has started slowly this season, but don’t expect any quit in this bunch. An 0-3 record is a blip on life’s radar compared to the tragedy the Chix have had to overcome during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the families of two players.
ZEELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Sports
Muskegon, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Rock, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#American Football#Reeths Puffer#The Muskegon Big Reds#Rockets
Banana 101.5

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Octoberfest, Haunted Village, new guided hikes: Ludington area has big fun for fall

LUDINGTON, MI - Often seen as the gateway to Up North adventure, the Ludington area has a big array of activities and events lined up for this fall. Whether you’re looking to raise a glass at a beach town Octoberfest featuring craft brews and lawn games, or you want to take your chances at a rural Haunted Village, this Lake Michigan city and its surrounding region likely has something to draw you in. You can make one of the new guided hikes at the popular Ludington State Park the highpoint of a daytrip, or map out a weekend getaway and save with the area’s fall lodging specials.
LUDINGTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash

WAGNER, WI --An 85-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near the Michigan and Wisconsin border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highway X at Old Rail Road around 10:42 a.m. for reports of a crash.
WALLACE, MI
The Saginaw News

ArtPrize 2022 artists ready to kickoff event today

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Artists were making their final preparations for ArtPrize 2022 in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday. ArtPrize, the 18-day interactive art competition that draws thousands of visitors to the Grand Rapids area, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2. There are 750 entries this year for people to visit and speculate about which artists should take home a portion of $250,000 in prize money.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

South Haven firefighters to be added to Michigan memorial wall

SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five deceased South Haven firefighters will have their names added to the Michigan State Fireman’s Association Memorial Wall. The firefighters have a combined 118 years of service with the South Haven Fire Department, South Haven Area Emergency Services and Covert Fire Department, a news release from SHAES said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy