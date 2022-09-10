Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Nine area football teams ranked headed into week #4
MUSKEGON–Nine area high school football teams appear on the first Associated Press rankings of the season. Most coaches don’t take a whole lot of stock in the rankings, but it does give football fans something to talk about when discussing their team’s fortunes through the first three weeks of the season.
Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why
Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MLive.com
Zeeland East teammates overcoming family tragedy with faith, friendship
ZEELAND – Zeeland East’s football team has started slowly this season, but don’t expect any quit in this bunch. An 0-3 record is a blip on life’s radar compared to the tragedy the Chix have had to overcome during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the families of two players.
6 weeks on, 1 week off: Mona Shores trying new schedule that prioritizes consistency
NORTON SHORES, MI – Mona Shores Public Schools is trying out a new schedule this year which school leaders hope will establish a more consistent routine for students and staff after two unpredictable years of the coronavirus pandemic. The district kicked off the new school year last week with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘A huge step’: Adelaide Pointe strikes land use deal with Muskegon
Developers behind a $250 million project adding a marina, condominiums, retail and public space to Muskegon Lake have reached an agreement with the city.
Michigan’s Dragon Trail gets $1M grant to reach finish line in 2023
WHITE CLOUD, MI – The stage has been set for the completion of Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam. On Wednesday, the Newaygo County Board of Commissioners appropriated $1.05 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the completion of the project, which comprises 11 segments forming a 47-mile loop around Hardy Pond in Newaygo and Mecosta counties.
Michigan Irish Music Festival returns to shore of Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI -Irish culture, heritage, food and music will again be celebrated in person on the shore of Muskegon Lake this week with the Michigan Irish Music Festival kicking off Thursday, Sept. 15. From September 15-18, festival goers will be able to return to Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon, where...
fox2detroit.com
Jean Kay's Pasties closing shop in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after 47 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jean Kay's Pasties in Marquette is closing after 47 years. Owner Brian is retiring at the end of the year, giving customers a few more months to get their pasty fix before the doors close for good. Jean Kay's will close at 6 p.m. Dec....
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
NWS: ‘Waves will be rocking tonight’
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Muskegon, Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Monday morning.
Octoberfest, Haunted Village, new guided hikes: Ludington area has big fun for fall
LUDINGTON, MI - Often seen as the gateway to Up North adventure, the Ludington area has a big array of activities and events lined up for this fall. Whether you’re looking to raise a glass at a beach town Octoberfest featuring craft brews and lawn games, or you want to take your chances at a rural Haunted Village, this Lake Michigan city and its surrounding region likely has something to draw you in. You can make one of the new guided hikes at the popular Ludington State Park the highpoint of a daytrip, or map out a weekend getaway and save with the area’s fall lodging specials.
Grand Haven’s 1st recreational marijuana shop set to open
New Standard Cannabis is preparing for a grand opening this weekend, the first in the city — and just the third in Ottawa County — to sell marijuana recreationally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash
WAGNER, WI --An 85-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near the Michigan and Wisconsin border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highway X at Old Rail Road around 10:42 a.m. for reports of a crash.
ArtPrize 2022 artists ready to kickoff event today
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Artists were making their final preparations for ArtPrize 2022 in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday. ArtPrize, the 18-day interactive art competition that draws thousands of visitors to the Grand Rapids area, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2. There are 750 entries this year for people to visit and speculate about which artists should take home a portion of $250,000 in prize money.
South Haven firefighters to be added to Michigan memorial wall
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five deceased South Haven firefighters will have their names added to the Michigan State Fireman’s Association Memorial Wall. The firefighters have a combined 118 years of service with the South Haven Fire Department, South Haven Area Emergency Services and Covert Fire Department, a news release from SHAES said.
Man charged for ‘domestic disturbance’ in Jenison
A man has been charged after reports of reckless driving and a fire at a home in Jenison on Friday, deputies say.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
MLive
50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0