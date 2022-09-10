LUDINGTON, MI - Often seen as the gateway to Up North adventure, the Ludington area has a big array of activities and events lined up for this fall. Whether you’re looking to raise a glass at a beach town Octoberfest featuring craft brews and lawn games, or you want to take your chances at a rural Haunted Village, this Lake Michigan city and its surrounding region likely has something to draw you in. You can make one of the new guided hikes at the popular Ludington State Park the highpoint of a daytrip, or map out a weekend getaway and save with the area’s fall lodging specials.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO