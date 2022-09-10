NewFest said Thursday that HBO’s upcoming Mama’s Boy, the documentary about the life of Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, will be the opening-night film for the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The fest, which also announced its full lineup, kicks off its 34th edition October 13. Laurent Bouzereau’s Mama’s Boy explores Black’s childhood roots, gay identity and close relationship with his mother, who overcame childhood polio, abusive marriages and Mormon dogma, while becoming Black’s emotional rock and ultimately, the inspiration for his activism. The pic will world premiere at 7 p.m. at the SVA Theater in Manhattan. HBO also said today...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO