Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Southern girls soccer beginning new era
OAKLAND — The Southern Lady Rams’ soccer program may have only three seniors and a new head coach in 2022, but it has entered the season with high hopes as it looks to make significant strides throughout the year. First-year Southern head coach Mike Warne and the Rams...
Support Your Team With The Rumpl NFL OG Puffy Blanket
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Football season is officially back and even for a pitiful Eagles fan like myself, hope is in the air. At the same time, fall weather is finally making a comeback with temperatures dropping as fast as the Eagles’ chance at winning the Super Bowl. Luckily, even in the coldest of climates, Rumpl’s line of OG Puffy Blankets is ready to keep you warm and cozy. Rumpl has partnered with the NFL to create a line of officially licensed NFL OG Puffy Blankets. So, no...
NFL・
WVNews
Southern boys soccer hoping to continue upward trajectory
OAKLAND — The early season stretch for the Southern Rams’ boys’ soccer team is eerily similar to the opening lines of Charles Dickens’ famous novel “The Tale of Two Cities.”. It is the best of times; it is the worst of times. It is a...
Simona Halep has nose surgery, ending 2022 season
Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery on her nose,
Comments / 0