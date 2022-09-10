ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Giants can’t keep up with Bison, but four-quarter effort impresses coach

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 5 days ago

Highland Park’s final drive was inconsequential, at least in relation to the scoreboard, but that didn’t mean it was useless.

The Giants’ 43 yards in seven plays — six of them running plays — did not get them closer to victory, but it did prove their mettle.

“I thought we fought hard. I thought we learned a lot about ourselves and that’s always good after a game like this,” Highland Park coach Anthony Kopp said. “… And I think that says a lot about our leadership and our captains. They were the first ones when we went down to push everybody and say, ‘hey let’s finish this game strong.'”

The Giants hope the late-game grit can help them rebound from their first loss of the season, a 45-14 defeat at the hands of host Buffalo Grove Friday, Sept. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4My7AZ_0hpdgVZV00
The Bison’s Michael Cervantes (8) rises for a catch as the Giants defense looks on.

The Bison’s high-flying offense could not be contained. The home team did not punt all night, scoring on seven of their 10 possessions and turning the ball over the other three.

At first, Highland Park was up to the challenge.

After Buffalo Grove scored first, a 25-yard rush from Michael Cervantes, the Giants answered with a 12-play, 76-yard drive capped with a 6-yard scoring run from junior quarterback David Finfer.

The rest of the half, however, Highland Park could not make the big play, while the Bison scored three more times.

“We knew they were a team that could score quick and that wants to get the ball in their playmakers’ hands,” Kopp said. “Coming out, we were looking to stop that, but it’s a good program and they made plays. We made some plays, but not enough.”

Out of halftime, the Giants found a flicker of hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5tFc_0hpdgVZV00
Highland Park defenders Asher Stern (5) and Nicholas Blumer (11) combine on a tackle.

Nicholas Blumer, who had an interception to end the first half, jumped in front of a pass in the flat, picked it off and scampered 20 yards to the end zone.

The Giants were back in the ballgame at 28-14.

“Just gotta read the screen, jump it and make sure you get the ball,” said Blumer, who also had a pick-six in the Giants’ opening-night victory Aug. 26. “

The big play seemed to ignite the Bison, who drove 80 yards in five passing pays on their next drive to get the seven points back. Buffalo Grove added a touchdown and field goal in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Bison quarterback Payton Diaz completed 14 of his 23 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Cervantes had seven receptions for 118 yards, scoring once through the air and once on the ground. Buffalo Grove gained 166 rushing yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOdH6_0hpdgVZV00
Nikko Rosenbloom stretches over the pile for a couple extra yards on his way to 42 ground yards.

Highland Park was led by Finfer’s 79 rushing yards. Nikko Rosenbloom and Ezra Kornberg added 42 and 25, respectively. Blumer had the two interceptions, as well as four catches for 49 yards.

Kopp said the coaching staff was pleased with the team’s rushing attack against a bigger and deeper Buffalo Grove.

“I was very happy with the run game today,” he said. “That’s a big defense, a big defensive line. We were clearly outsized up front and we were running it just fine — well, actually. Our backs were hitting the holes hard and finishing runs. That’s big for us.”

The loss drops the Giants to 2-1 as they prepare for another tough nonconference test in Week 4, when they play Hersey (3-0). The Huskies have wins over New Trier, Fremd and Deerfield with a combined score of 118-14.

To Blumer, the game plan is simple. It’s one step at a time.

“Wake up, go to practice and get ready for next week,” he said.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Giants can’t keep up with Bison, but four-quarter effort impresses coach appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Free Hot Dogs For Everyone In Illinois If Bears Make Playoffs

If you like free hot dogs, then you better hope the Chicago Bears make the playoffs this year. Chicago Bears Fans Are Jumping Back On The Bandwagon. It only took one win to get the Chicago Bears fans back on the orange and blue kool-aid. The city didn't expect much and got a big surprise. Of course, it will still be a long season but this was a good start.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…

Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Highland Park, IL
Sports
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Deerfield, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Buffalo Grove, IL
southernfoodways.org

Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue

In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding

CHICAGO - Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas. This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning. Streets all over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
All About Chicago

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October

Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd.  The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mashed

Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best

The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago

According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago sees worst flooding in two years after Sunday storms

CHICAGO — Chicago saw it’s worst flooding in two years Sunday. Heavy rain showers receded into light drizzles Monday morning, but the heavy rain that came Sunday caused high-standing water on area roadways and flooded homes across the city. Some portions recorded upward of five inches of rain fall. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications […]
CHICAGO, IL
WTAX

He lives in a hellhole highrise

He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
dominicanstar.com

Fenwick Closes Sale and Agreement on Priory Campus

Fenwick High School and Dominican University officially closed their sale and agreement on The Priory on May 19. The Priory, Dominican’s additional campus down Division Street, was an asset to the University since it was purchased from the Dominican Friars religious order in 2002. Before President Glena Temple was...
RIVER FOREST, IL
beckersspine.com

Illinois Bone and Joint Institute adds 5 new physicians

Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute added five spine and orthopedic physicians, the practice said Sept. 13. The new physicians practice across 11 of IBJI's locations, according to a news release. They are foot and ankle surgeon Austin Chinn, DPM; spine surgeon Michael Chioffe, MD; shoulder and upper extremity...
DES PLAINES, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
422
Followers
247
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy