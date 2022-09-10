Read full article on original website
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
SAC UPDATE: Football team plays Saturday at Pasadena; soccer squads also in action
SAC quarterback Ceasar Ayala warms up before a game last season. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana College’s football team will be looking to get into the win column Saturday when it faces Pasadena City College Saturday at 6 p.m. in Pasadena. The Dons,...
Five OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County squads earned top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polopolls. Newport Harbor is first, JSerra second and Mater Dei is in a tie for third place with Harvard Westlake in the Division 1 poll. San Clemente is first in Division 2, Irvine is first in...
Uni football team looks for second straight win in non-league game vs. Irvine
University players take the field last season in a non-league game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). University High School’s football team will be out to win its second game in a row when it faces Irvine (1-3) in a non-league game Friday night at Uni. The Trojans improved...
Orange County high school teams ranked in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls
Seven Orange County teams, including Mater Dei, Huntington Beach, San Clemente and Beckman, are ranked in this week’s CIF Division 1-2 girls volleyball polls. Canyon of Anaheim is ranked number 1 in Division 5 and Corona del Mar is third in Division 5. Capistrano Valley is fifth and Crean Lutheran sixth in Division 4.
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by showers on Friday, Sept. 9, drenching… Read more "Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast"
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival
LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
3 wounded in Friday evening shooting in West Long Beach
Police said the gunfire happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Spring Street. The three victims were there when a car pulled up and at least one person inside fired at them, hitting all three in the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave
A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
