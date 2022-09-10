ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana, CA
Football
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
Orange County, CA
Sports
Santa Ana, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Orange County, CA
Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Surfline

California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins

Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival

LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills

A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay

A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
calmatters.network

3 wounded in Friday evening shooting in West Long Beach

Police said the gunfire happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Spring Street. The three victims were there when a car pulled up and at least one person inside fired at them, hitting all three in the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

