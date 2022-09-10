Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
SAC UPDATE: Football team plays Saturday at Pasadena; soccer squads also in action
SAC quarterback Ceasar Ayala warms up before a game last season. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana College’s football team will be looking to get into the win column Saturday when it faces Pasadena City College Saturday at 6 p.m. in Pasadena. The Dons,...
ocsportszone.com
Uni football team looks for second straight win in non-league game vs. Irvine
University players take the field last season in a non-league game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). University High School’s football team will be out to win its second game in a row when it faces Irvine (1-3) in a non-league game Friday night at Uni. The Trojans improved...
ocsportszone.com
Five OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County squads earned top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polopolls. Newport Harbor is first, JSerra second and Mater Dei is in a tie for third place with Harvard Westlake in the Division 1 poll. San Clemente is first in Division 2, Irvine is first in...
MaxPreps
No. 2 Mater Dei declines offer to play No. 1 St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium in high school football's game of the year
The most highly-anticipated high school football game of 2022 between No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) scheduled for Oct. 7 will remain at Santa Ana Stadium after the Monarchs declined an offer to hold the game at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.
Woman Who Directed Sucker Punch at Youth Sports Game Granted Diversion
The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove --an attack she directed.
Headlines: Guadalajara Cartel Founder Released From Prison; Dodgers Clinch NL West Title
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Donations are being requested for funeral services for Mikie (Windfield) Lee, the 17-year-old who was tragically shot and killed...
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
L.A. Weekly
Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]
8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
Mild temperatures expected for most of SoCal on Thursday
Pleasant conditions continue in Southern California as most of the region will experience mild temperatures on Thursday.
Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by showers on Friday, Sept. 9, drenching… Read more "Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast"
Sweet Rolled Tacos shop in Orange County is a local hot spot
This dessert hot spot in Orange County serves up a local favorite - ice cream tacos!
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
Pursuit suspect runs from officers in San Gabriel
The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a driver Sunday night in San Gabriel who bailed out of his car and started running.It started around 11 p.m. in the San Dimas area. The CHP originally tried to pull over the male suspect for speeding and failure to yield, officers said. The suspect ran through a residential area in San Gabriel. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Eater
Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego
Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
anaheimobserver.com
Anaheim May Buy Red-Tagged Covered Wagon Motel As Part Of Beach Boulevard Improvement
Tomorrow night, the Anaheim City Council will vote on a $6.6 million proposal to purchase the red-tagged Covered Wagon Motel on Beach Boulevard as part of its ongoing efforts to revitalize the troubled corridor and West Anaheim in general. The city intends to re-develop the property as a mixed-use development.
State Won’t Let Garden Grove Walk Away from One of Area’s Last Open Green Spaces
The community’s big open green dream refuses to die in Garden Grove. In March, city officials pulled the plug on the would-be redevelopment of one of central Orange County’s last open green spaces between two built-out and park poor cities. It’s called the Willowick Golf Course, all 104...
