ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buena Park, CA
Football
Fullerton, CA
Football
Fullerton, CA
Sports
Fullerton, CA
Education
Buena Park, CA
Education
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
City
Buena Park, CA
City
Brea, CA
Local
California Football
Buena Park, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lancers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sunny Hills High School
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]

8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
COTO DE CAZA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills

A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit suspect runs from officers in San Gabriel

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a driver Sunday night in San Gabriel who bailed out of his car and started running.It started around 11 p.m. in the San Dimas area. The CHP originally tried to pull over the male suspect for speeding and failure to yield, officers said. The suspect ran through a residential area in San Gabriel. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found

A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
WEST COVINA, CA
Eater

Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego

Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy