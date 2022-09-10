Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada Museum of Art now offering free student admission for UNR and TMCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art has announced a Free Student Admission Program for local higher education students. This gift to UNR and TMCC students was made possible through a generous 2 million dollar donation from Wayne Prim. The Wayne Prim Free Admission Endowment Program will allow...
Red Cross offers free smoke alarms to local families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is offering free smoke alarms and installations all month. The giveaway is being done to encourage the community to prepare for emergencies during National Preparedness Month. “Installing a smoke alarm is one of the easiest ways to protect your...
UNR in person classes canceled; TMCC classes shift to remote operation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In-person classes at the University of Nevada, Reno have been canceled while classes at Truckee Meadows Community College will go remote as a result of the thick smoke blanketing the area. Classes at the Redfield campus will also be canceled, while UNR classes in Incline Village...
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and a craft fair this weekend can help you get into the spirit-- and get decorations for your home. Sparks Parks and Recreation is hosting the event for the second year. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation gym at 98 Richards Way. It will feature around 50 crafters and artisans selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry and more. Entry and parking are free. Shauna Nelson and Chantell Whaley visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect.
Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community is a crucial part to feeling like your best self. In this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, and Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, tag teamed to bring you two great perspectives on the importance on finding your community, getting involved in a community and giving back to your community.
Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted. An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building. No students were on campus...
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Reno Gleaning Project needs more fruit to harvest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each time this year we catch up with Pamela Zamora with the Reno Gleaning Project. With the help of volunteers, she harvests local fruit and sends it off to non-profits whose clients get an opportunity taste a fresh piece of fruit grown here. This year it will be several pieces of fruit--grapes in fact. They have done very well this year compared to other fruits.
Pedestrian hit in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported. The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately available. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard.
WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end. During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy, provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.
Ballet West dancer returns to perform on hometown stage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Huffmire didn’t recognize his own talent right away, but his teachers did. He was encouraged to pursue ballet from a young age. “When I was 14, going to my first summer intensive, and one of the teachers was telling me, if you want to do this you can,” Huffmire said.
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Sparks Mayor Lawson delivers State of the City Address
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a packed house on Monday inside the Sparks Legislative building to see the annual State of the City address in which Mayor Lawson talked about recovering from the pandemic, and the challenges the city is facing. He discussed how cost of living is expensive,...
