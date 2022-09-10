Broncos show positive improvements in 31-14 win over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There should be cupcakes and balloons sitting at the lockers of Andrew Simpson and Deven Wright early Monday morning.

Perhaps, too, a thank-you card signed by the entire Boise State offense.

Boise State was up just 10 points midway through the third quarter behind an offense that moved less than the flags inside University Stadium. The Broncos’ defense pushed New Mexico back to its own 8-yard line, forcing the Lobos to punt on fourth-and-forever.

Busting through the middle to block the punt was Simpson, ricocheting the ball to the corner of the end zone. Wright grabbed the ball for the score. Basically for the victory.

"It was huge," head coach Andy Avalos said. "The guys wanted to go for it."

Boise State’s 31-14 win over New Mexico on Friday never felt out of the Broncos’ control, but it’s hard to feel too secure on a night when your offense converts just 4 of 15 third downs.

But perhaps it was silly to ever be worried the way BSU's defense played.

The group was superb. Exceptional. Marvelous. Whatever adjective you want to use. A week after recording no sacks and just three quarterback hits against Oregon State, the Broncos notched a half-dozen sacks and 12 tackles for loss, the most they've had in five years.

After three quarters, New Mexico’s offense had yet to net 50 total yards. Just kneeling the ball over and over again would’ve been more productive than what the Lobos ran for most of the game. The Broncos’ front was full of suffocaters, wrapping a bag around the New Mexico triple option and quarterback Miles Kendrick and leaving no room for air.

"A lot of it was eye control," said linebacker Ezekiel Noa, who had four tackles and 1.5 sacks. "Pressure to confuse the quarterback is one of the standers we have on defense, and we were able to do that today."

The Lobos’ two touchdowns were anomalies. The second was a 100-yard kickoff return. The first came a bit earlier in the fourth quarter when New Mexico receiver Geordon Porter beat backup cornerback Jaylen Clark down the sideline for a deep touchdown.

The Lobos’ total yards before that play: 48.

The Lobos yards on just that play: 69.

You look at those stats and wonder: How did Boise State not win by more?

Great question. The offense got into a little bit of rhythm in the fourth quarter but struggled time and time again to extend drives.

But there was good news.

After being benched against Oregon State battling redshirt freshman Taylen Green in a quarterback competition this week, senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier got the start on Friday. That shouldn’t have been too surprising. A four-year starter deserved a chance to prove he was better than an ugly 20 minutes in Corvallis, Oregon.

And Bachmeier was better. Still not sensational, but much-improved. On the night, Bachmeier completed 16 of his 27 passes for three touchdowns and a fourth quarter interception.

"Everyone was happy for him," Avalos said.

"It shows how much of a fighter he is and how much we believe in him as a team," receiver Latrell Caples said of Bachmeier. "For him to go out there and stick it to them and just keep playing even with all the outside noise."

On Friday, Bachmeier was going through his progressions. He was OK at checking down and firing a quick pass to his tailback. He looked poised running an offense he spent all offseason telling people how comfortable he felt in.

Early in the game, though, it looked like Boise State’s offensive struggles from last week had somehow gotten worse. Yes, worse. Through two drives, the Broncos had two three-and-outs and had mustered all of one yard.

Then Bachmeier finally hit on a deep pass.

The senior quarterback put a 47-yard rainbow in the breadbasket of Cole Wright, whose first collegiate catch got the Broncos’ offense in a little groove. Five plays later, Bachmeier threw a short slant to Caples for Boise State’s first passing touchdown of the season.

Yes, Boise State’s first passing touchdown came in its sixth quarter of football.

This has not been a pleasant start to the season for Boise State. A program used to winning as much as BSU doesn’t expect to lose to Oregon State. Nor does it expect to need to win a game against the lowly Lobos to get back on track.

But they do expect to improve — and the Broncos did that on Friday.