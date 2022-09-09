ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lancaster Farming

With Laser Focus, Pennsylvania Farmer Manages Dairy Remotely

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Greta Snider Halahan sees her family’s cows only twice a month, but she monitors them closely every day. Relying on real-time data and clear communication, Halahan manages her family’s Bedford County farm remotely from her home over two hours away in Lebanon County. “Some...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Climate Projects Tied to Pennsylvania Get $900 Million

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania farmers will soon have an opportunity to participate in 19 projects that have been awarded $900 million for climate-smart practices. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced on Wednesday that USDA will put $2.8 billion into 70 total projects. Most of the projects with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Has Chance to Rebuild Its Dairy Production

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has slipped down the Top 10 list of dairy-producing states over the past decade, but it might be able to regain some lost ground. Dairy production is likely to grow in places with sufficient land and water, and regulations that aren’t too burdensome. “I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Lancaster Farming

Showing Promotes Byma Dairy at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byma Dairy enjoyed an excellent showing at the Great New York State Fair. “We did really well in the junior show,” said Reneé Byma, a farm partner, on Aug. 25. “One calf was first place and was pulled out for junior champion. It was a good day.”
BURLINGTON FLATS, NY
Lancaster Farming

Areli Equine Entertainment Horseback Performers Have Tricks Up Their Sleeves

LEBANON, Pa. — It takes hours of preparation to put together a 20-minute show. Each stunt, each bit requires meticulous planning. The stakes are high because the consequences can be painful. “You know which way you’re going if you make a mistake,” Rusty McCray said. “Everything we do, there’s...
LEBANON, PA
Lancaster Farming

FFA Pumpkin Project Turns Into Full-Time Career

LEBANON, Pa. — For every FFA member, a supervised agricultural experience is required. But not every FFA member turns that SAE project into a career. Kevin Heagy did just that. About 12 years ago, Heagy, now 26, started growing and selling pumpkins as his supervised experience. Today, his booming...
LEBANON, PA

