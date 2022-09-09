Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
With Laser Focus, Pennsylvania Farmer Manages Dairy Remotely
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Greta Snider Halahan sees her family’s cows only twice a month, but she monitors them closely every day. Relying on real-time data and clear communication, Halahan manages her family’s Bedford County farm remotely from her home over two hours away in Lebanon County. “Some...
Lancaster Farming
Climate Projects Tied to Pennsylvania Get $900 Million
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania farmers will soon have an opportunity to participate in 19 projects that have been awarded $900 million for climate-smart practices. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced on Wednesday that USDA will put $2.8 billion into 70 total projects. Most of the projects with...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Has Chance to Rebuild Its Dairy Production
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has slipped down the Top 10 list of dairy-producing states over the past decade, but it might be able to regain some lost ground. Dairy production is likely to grow in places with sufficient land and water, and regulations that aren’t too burdensome. “I...
Lancaster Farming
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
Lancaster Farming
Showing Promotes Byma Dairy at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byma Dairy enjoyed an excellent showing at the Great New York State Fair. “We did really well in the junior show,” said Reneé Byma, a farm partner, on Aug. 25. “One calf was first place and was pulled out for junior champion. It was a good day.”
Lancaster Farming
The 2022 Kennett Square Mushroom Festival Celebrates Chester County’s Ag Identity
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — Mushroom burgers. Mushroom ice cream. Mushroom art. Mushroom parasols. Mushroom hats. Despite more-than-sporadic rain, the umbrella-clad crowd appeared warm and cozy as a bowl of fresh mushroom soup on the second day of the 37th annual Mushroom Festival, which took place Sept. 10 and 11.
Lancaster Farming
Areli Equine Entertainment Horseback Performers Have Tricks Up Their Sleeves
LEBANON, Pa. — It takes hours of preparation to put together a 20-minute show. Each stunt, each bit requires meticulous planning. The stakes are high because the consequences can be painful. “You know which way you’re going if you make a mistake,” Rusty McCray said. “Everything we do, there’s...
Lancaster Farming
FFA Pumpkin Project Turns Into Full-Time Career
LEBANON, Pa. — For every FFA member, a supervised agricultural experience is required. But not every FFA member turns that SAE project into a career. Kevin Heagy did just that. About 12 years ago, Heagy, now 26, started growing and selling pumpkins as his supervised experience. Today, his booming...
