LAFC brought the star power to Toyota Stadium on Saturday night, but after 90 minutes it was the FC Dallas homegrown who looked like the biggest star of all. In the 59th minute of the match between FC Dallas and LAFC on Saturday night, thousands of camera phones were lifted into the air to record the entrance of Gareth Bale into the match. Although the game was played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, muted cheers welcomed the Welsh superstar into the game as he replaced star teammate Carlos Vela, whose jersey could be seen on a number of spectators throughout the stadium. But by the time the 90 minutes were up and the final whistle was blown, the cameras and attention were all on a very different kind of MLS star: FC Dallas homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO