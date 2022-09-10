Read full article on original website
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
The Chicago Bears got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for using a towel to clean up before a field goal
Soldier Field was an absolute mess on Sunday, and the Bears took a 15-yard penalty for trying to clean up.
Shannon Sharpe: '(Brett Favre's) been a sleazeball. He's been shady for a very, very long time'
On Tuesday, a bombshell report from Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant, seemingly showing the duo collaborating on a welfare scheme. While legal experts and analysts will investigate Favre's alleged involvement in the scheme...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season. In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams...
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Female NY Giants Fan Railroads Guy In Stands After Tennessee Titans Fan Throws A Drink In Her Face & Runs Away
Yesterday, the New York Giants shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20. It was quite shocking, considering the Giants were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but with a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, it appears that this is a new team that’s ready to make some noise.
Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle
Russell Wilson made his highly-awaited return to his old stomping ground on Monday night as the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Denver Broncos in their opening game of the season. For their part, the Seahawks fans didn’t exactly welcome their former superstar quarterback with open arms. Seattle supporters decided to shower Wilson with boos as he […] The post Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
NFL fans thought Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling their first game on ESPN was so weird
Russell Wilson’s first game as the Broncos’ quarterback in his emotional return to play the Seahawks (+6.5) wasn’t the only notable event from Monday Night Football. I mean, yes, Wilson wore a slick mint green suit in his tunnel walk, but again, his homecoming wasn’t the only noteworthy happening in Seattle.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"
Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
