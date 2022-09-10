ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle

Russell Wilson made his highly-awaited return to his old stomping ground on Monday night as the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Denver Broncos in their opening game of the season. For their part, the Seahawks fans didn’t exactly welcome their former superstar quarterback with open arms. Seattle supporters decided to shower Wilson with boos as he […] The post Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL

