Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

8-3-2-6

(eight, three, two, six)

