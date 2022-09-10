Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Prep Athlete of the Week: Ryan Fornstrom
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ryan Fornstrom and the Pine Bluffs Hornets have proven to be a tough team to beat, with a 61-0 win over guernsey-sunrise helping to solidify that case. The game offered players like Fornstrom the chance to show their skill sets, while testing what they...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper athletes chosen to play for America’s Team at 2023 Down Under Games
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -America’s Team started as an opportunity for student-athletes to travel to new countries and experience cultures while playing the sports they love. Two Casper athletes have been chosen to play two different sports with America’s Team next summer. Kynlee Griffith and Aubry Hurst are...
WATCH: Tourist Surprised Casper Is NOT Dull & Lifeless
Lord Spoda? Well, that's what this Youtube channel is named. The channel is dedicated to travel and exploration. Recently our video host paid a visit to Casper, Wyoming. You can see the video below. Jun 1, 2022 We visited Casper, Wyoming, the second largest city the state. It was cold,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Running game becomes comes into focus for UW ahead of game vs Air Force
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The pokes have now rebounded from an opening loss, with their record now sitting at 2-1, but this week offers a unique challenge. Their week is reduced down as they prepare for a game on Friday. “Now our clock turns to Friday night, getting...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
thecheyennepost.com
Free Concert September 25
The Southeast Wyoming Concert Series is presenting a FREE CONCERT to Cheyenne Audiences at 2:30p.m. on Sunday, September 25 in the Central High School Auditorium. Freddie Marquez recently moved to the Cheyenne area and is excited to perform favorite songs by well known artists from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and more for the Cheyenne community.
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Casper’s world champion Brian Spaulding first inductee to Firefighter Challenge Hall of Fame
CASPER, Wyo. — A retired Casper firefighter who won the Firefighter Challenge in 1991, 1992 and again in 1993 has been selected to the first class of the challenge’s Hall of Fame. Captain Brian Spaulding, who retired in 2016 after 26 years with the Casper Fire-EMS Department, is...
oilcity.news
Utah driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 between Casper and Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old Utah resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 between Casper and Glenrock on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Troopers say a Toyota was headed southbound on I-25 around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
City of Mills: Notice of Hearing – 4528 Mountain View Drive
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN on August 31st, 2022 to Clark C Jones 2245 E Fifth Street Casper, WY 82609 have been sent a bill for UPON COMPLETION of the property at. 4528 Mountain View Drive Mills, Wyoming has been notified of a dangerous building. and has been demolished. Itemized and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Morning Show Interview: Cheyenne Greek Festival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Greek Festival will returned to Cheyenne after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic on September 16th and 17th. For more information, click here.
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Ghost Hires” A Problem For Wyoming Employers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Randy Cooke, owner of Aamco Transmissions Total Car Care in Cheyenne, has been spending a lot of time this year trying to fill positions. He uses job sites such as Indeed.com and Zip Recruiter. He said the pay is competitive at his locally-owned small business, but the response to the job postings in the past year have been dismal.
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
oilcity.news
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
county17.com
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute over a pound of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute over a pound of methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KEVN
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
