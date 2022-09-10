ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nolensville volleyball survives five-set district battle vs Franklin

The Nolensville Lady Knights volleyball team (22-4, 4-0) persevered in five sets 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, and 15-11 winning the contest 3-2 against the Franklin Lady Admirals (18-4, 2-2) at home Tuesday night to remain undefeated in district play. “We hung tough when things did not go our way,” said...
Tennessee AD Danny White comments on Vols football schedule change

The SEC announced on Wednesday that the Tennessee Vols‘ home and home series with the Oklahoma Sooners has been canceled. Tennessee was supposed to play Oklahoma in Knoxville in 2024 and on a TBD date in Norman (they were supposed to play in 2020 but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
STAB big man Carter Lang commits to Vanderbilt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- St. Anne's-Belfield big man Carter Lang will head to the Music City after committing to play at Vanderbilt. Lang chose head coach Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores over Stanford, who also made the Charlottesville native's final two schools. He also had offers from Illinois, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss among others.
NASHVILLE, TN
Brentwood welcomes two new firefighters

Brentwood Fire and Rescue welcomed two of their newest firefighters during Monday night's City Commission meeting. Firefighter Lauren Brigance and Firefighter Josh Carter were both sworn in by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, and BFR Chief Brian Goss introduced both firefighters. Brigance was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, and moved...
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN

Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
NASHVILLE, TN
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions

One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
NASHVILLE, TN

