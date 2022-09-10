Read full article on original website
Potential freight railroad strike to affect service for California passenger trains
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The potential for a strike over a labor dispute between rail workers and the nation's freight railroads will disrupt service for passenger trains in Northern California. Local train operators are telling people to expect modified schedules on Thursday and a possible suspension of service altogether by...
2022 was a bad year for rice harvesting in California, producing only half the usual amount
COLUSA, Calif. — The Sacramento River Valley is one of the top producers of rice. Half of the crop is exported to Japan and Korea and much of the sushi rice eaten in the United States is grown here. But according to the California Rice Commission, of the 500,000...
KCRA Today: Rail worker strike averted, crews mop-up in Foresthill, no planned debates among CA candidates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Gavin Newsom signs bill that would provide court-ordered care for unhoused with severe mental illness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a bill he crafted to create a mental health branch in California county courts. The CARE Court program would provide court-ordered care to the unhoused with severe mental disorders. Newsom's bill signing event will be in Santa Clara County.
When will you receive your California inflation relief payment?
In the coming weeks, taxpayers in California are expected to begin receiving payments promised in response to rising gas prices and the cost of living. Earlier this year, the state legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax in the state making less than $500,000 a year payments between $200 and $1,050 depending on income and family size. You can find out how much you qualify for here. Eligibility is based on 2020 tax filings.
Video: Police in SoCal rescue family from flash flood
A disturbance call became a swift water rescue for police in San Bernardino on Sunday. Officers who responded to the call were in the process of speaking with a family when a flash flood unexpectedly broke out. The mother and her two children were standing in ankle-deep water when they...
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
California launches abortion website for people in and out of state
Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Tuesday announced the launch of a website that provides information on abortion access in California for those in and out of state. The site, abortion.ca.gov, includes information on abortion providers, financial help, plus resources for undocumented people, and minors. (Video above: Californians to vote on 7...
Political analyst Mike Luery breaks down races to watch for the November election
With the November election less than two months away, political analyst Mike Luery joined the KCRA 3 morning news to talk about issues and races to keep an eye on. He said that while California’s primary election had a low turnout, this election has a lot on the line that is driving up interest. (See more about what’s different in the video above.)
California leaders have no plans to debate ahead of upcoming election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats seeking to hold statewide office this year currently have no plans to debate their vocal Republican opponents. With less than two months before election day and just weeks until ballots hit mailboxes, there are no scheduled debates for statewide office up and down the ticket, including races for governor, attorney general and state controller.
UC Davis study: How gun violence restraining orders were impacted by race, ethnicity
DAVIS, Calif. — A new study recently released from UC Davis examines the differences in perception and use of what's called extreme risk protection orders, or ERPOs. In California, they are known as gun violence restraining orders. Specifically, researchers were looking to find out how those orders were impacted by race and ethnicity.
