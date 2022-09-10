ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

When will you receive your California inflation relief payment?

In the coming weeks, taxpayers in California are expected to begin receiving payments promised in response to rising gas prices and the cost of living. Earlier this year, the state legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax in the state making less than $500,000 a year payments between $200 and $1,050 depending on income and family size. You can find out how much you qualify for here. Eligibility is based on 2020 tax filings.
KCRA.com

Video: Police in SoCal rescue family from flash flood

A disturbance call became a swift water rescue for police in San Bernardino on Sunday. Officers who responded to the call were in the process of speaking with a family when a flash flood unexpectedly broke out. The mother and her two children were standing in ankle-deep water when they...
KCRA.com

California launches abortion website for people in and out of state

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Tuesday announced the launch of a website that provides information on abortion access in California for those in and out of state. The site, abortion.ca.gov, includes information on abortion providers, financial help, plus resources for undocumented people, and minors. (Video above: Californians to vote on 7...
KCRA.com

Political analyst Mike Luery breaks down races to watch for the November election

With the November election less than two months away, political analyst Mike Luery joined the KCRA 3 morning news to talk about issues and races to keep an eye on. He said that while California’s primary election had a low turnout, this election has a lot on the line that is driving up interest. (See more about what’s different in the video above.)
KCRA.com

California leaders have no plans to debate ahead of upcoming election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats seeking to hold statewide office this year currently have no plans to debate their vocal Republican opponents. With less than two months before election day and just weeks until ballots hit mailboxes, there are no scheduled debates for statewide office up and down the ticket, including races for governor, attorney general and state controller.
