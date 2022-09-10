In the coming weeks, taxpayers in California are expected to begin receiving payments promised in response to rising gas prices and the cost of living. Earlier this year, the state legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax in the state making less than $500,000 a year payments between $200 and $1,050 depending on income and family size. You can find out how much you qualify for here. Eligibility is based on 2020 tax filings.

