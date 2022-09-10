TOWN OF WAGNER (WLUK) -- An 85-year-old man from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marinette County. Sheriff's officials say the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway X and Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. According to investigators, the 85-year-old Wallace, Michigan, man was headed south on Old Rail Road. He did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck going east.

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO