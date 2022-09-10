Read full article on original website
Doherty High School fire had ‘no structural damage with minimal impact on timeline costs’
The fire at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School, which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air, did not cause structural damage, according to Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez. “Update from structural engineers and construction co re—Doherty HS fire— shows no...
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Big E will again deliver enormous boost to agriculture and Western Massachusetts economy (Editorial)
The return of the Eastern States Exposition’s Big E in 2021 was greeted with excitement, anticipation and, especially at the outset, no shortage of bated breath. Shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the 17-day fair is a part of the fabric and soul of Western Massachusetts. It is also a colossal economic stimulus.
UMass officials say racist emails sent to students under investigation, urge reporting of hate incidents
For nearly a year, the University of Massachusetts Amherst has enlisted outside investigators to uncover the source of virulently racist emails sent to Black students and organizations on campus. Investigators have not identified the party whose emails have demeaned, insulted and taunted the campus’ Black population. They may not find...
Chicopee begins push to become cleanest city in the region
CHICOPEE — In the hopes of having the neatest city in the region, Mayor John L. Vieau said he is launching a clean city initiative that will involve multiple municipal departments, outside organizations and students. The plan is to revive a “properties with issues” committee and work with the...
Unauthorized improvements by Crowley stables to Agawam access road to be restored, Eversource says
AGAWAM — Unauthorized improvements made by Crowley’s Sales Barn & Stables to an access road on Shoemaker Lane within Eversource-owned property must be restored due to wetland protections, according to William Hinkle, a spokesman for the regional utility. Crowley owners have already been billed for some of the...
Forums to be held on middle schools’ building needs
LONGMEADOW — Residents are invited to attend three forums about the facility needs of the Glenbrook and Williams middle schools. The first forum will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Longmeadow Public Schools conference room, 355 Bliss Rd. Additional forums will be held on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the LPS conference room and Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Longmeadow Adult Center.
Southwick subcommittee splits on allowing, regulating Airbnb-style rentals
SOUTHWICK — The Planning Board’s Short Term Rental Subcommittee split Tuesday evening on whether to recommend a draft of their proposed bylaw to formally permit and regulate Airbnb-style rentals in Southwick. The committee voted 3-3, with Randy Brown, Doug Moglin and Rhett Bannish in favor of recommending it...
Westfield Conservation Commission approves upgrade to E. Main St. car wash
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission issued several permits in rapid fashion, including an upgrade to an East Main Street car wash, before spending more time after months of deliberation voting to allow a homeowner on Granville Road to dredge a stream in his backyard that has been flooding his driveway.
Amtrak suspends some Springfield rail service as strike looms
SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will suspend its east-west passenger train from Boston through Springfield to Chicago Thursday with a national strike looming between freight railways and their unions, Amtrak said Wednesday. And, Amtrak, which relies on freight railroad-owned lines, also plans to suspend train service north of Springfield — the...
Westfield council plans final vote on ‘flag lot’ zoning ordinance Thursday
WESTFIELD — At their meeting on Thursday, Westfield city councilors are slated to take a final vote on an amended flag lot ordinance that has been through several public hearings in both the council and Planning Board since 2019. During the Sept. 1 City Council meeting, the ordinance was...
Auditors: Springfield making progress with unfunded pension debt, but more work to be done
SPRINGFIELD — An audit of municipal finances shows that Springfield has made strides in making up a deficit in its unfunded employees’ pension system but still has quite a way to go before it is considered solvent. Officials with the audit firm of Powers & Sullivan LLC of...
Portion of North Pleasant Street in Amherst closing for block party
AMHERST – North Pleasant Street in downtown will temporarily close to vehicular traffic to make way for the return of the community block party taking place Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. The Sept. 15 event is organized by Downtown Amherst Business Improvement District. In addition to restaurants selling food...
Police discover cannabis farm in Westfield house after neighbors notice odor
WESTFIELD — Police recently uncovered and shut down another home-based cannabis growing operation, but it is quite different than the four other indoor cannabis farms police have raided in the past several months. Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster reported in a court document that police executed a warrant at...
Offsite 222, events venue in downtown Springfield, opening in November with plans for restaurant incubator underway
By November, Alfredo Orejuela expects 222 Worthington St. to be a happening place. It’s the location for a new business venture called Offsite 222, an events venue for wedding rehearsals, political events, art shows and more. Offsite 222, however, is only the first phase of a two-phase business plan,...
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Fire reported at new Doherty Memorial High School construction site
UPDATE: Officials say foam insulation filed the fire on the roof of the building. The Worcester Fire Department is responding to a report of a fire at the construction site at the new Doherty Memorial High School at 299 Highland St. A large cloud of heavy, black smoke could be...
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
Westfield school building project on schedule, on budget, superintendent says
WESTFIELD — The committee working on the new elementary school project with the Massachusetts School Building Authority continued to meet over the summer, and the project is currently on schedule to meet the city’s goal of opening the new school for students in fall 2024, according to a recent update from architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates.
Holyoke police unions react to city councilor’s ‘gang’ comment
HOLYOKE — Ringing the monument to slain Holyoke patrolman John DiNapoli on Tuesday, police union members decried remarks by a city councilor likening officers to a gang that uses force. Capt. Matthew Moriarty, who helms the supervisors’ union, and Office Manuel “Manny” Rivera, the patrol officers’ representative, called for...
