Westfield, MA

Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
MassLive.com

Forums to be held on middle schools’ building needs

LONGMEADOW — Residents are invited to attend three forums about the facility needs of the Glenbrook and Williams middle schools. The first forum will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Longmeadow Public Schools conference room, 355 Bliss Rd. Additional forums will be held on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the LPS conference room and Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Longmeadow Adult Center.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Amtrak suspends some Springfield rail service as strike looms

SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will suspend its east-west passenger train from Boston through Springfield to Chicago Thursday with a national strike looming between freight railways and their unions, Amtrak said Wednesday. And, Amtrak, which relies on freight railroad-owned lines, also plans to suspend train service north of Springfield — the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke police unions react to city councilor’s ‘gang’ comment

HOLYOKE — Ringing the monument to slain Holyoke patrolman John DiNapoli on Tuesday, police union members decried remarks by a city councilor likening officers to a gang that uses force. Capt. Matthew Moriarty, who helms the supervisors’ union, and Office Manuel “Manny” Rivera, the patrol officers’ representative, called for...
