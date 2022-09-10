Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Nate Diaz says he “lost count” of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279
Nate Diaz says he ‘lost count’ of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on at UFC 279. It was indeed a debacle – Khamzat Chimaev was was originally supposed to fight Nate Diaz in the welterweight main event – but ‘Borz’ weighed in more than 7 pounds heavy.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva first faceoff for boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the first time ahead of their upcoming boxing match at Monday’s press conference. Paul (5-0) will take on the challenge many people have been asking for when he takes on former longtime UFC middleweight champ Silva (3-1) in an eight-round bout at 187 pounds on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down
Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
You never know what might happen on Monday Night Raw and this week new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned. For weeks the teams of the women’s division competed in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and it was won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This week the champions defended their titles against Damage Control, and the champions lost their gold.
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Wilder on Joshua: I'm Not Going to Rob The Fans From Not Making That Fight Happen
Deontay Wilder is apparently still all ears for a fight with Anthony Joshua, despite their bad blood. In a recent interview, the former heavyweight from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, affirmed that his interest in a bout with London’s Joshua, also a former titlist, remains high. The two were seemingly engaged in serious negotiations in 2018 but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Since then both sides have accused the other of bungling those talks.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+
The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
Boxing Scene
Callum Walsh vs. Delen Parsley on November 3 at Montebello Country Club
Fast-Rising Irish Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KO’s), of Cork, Ireland, will face Brooklyn, N.Y. native Delen ‘The Sniper’ Parsley (13-1, 4 KO’s) in the eight-round, junior middleweight main event on Thursday, November 3 at The Quiet Cannon/ Montebello Country Club and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS, (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).
Boxing Scene
Frank Sanchez Hopes Win Over Negron Leads To Mandatory Fight, Title Shot in 2023
Undefeated Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez will be looking to make a big statement on October 15, with the idea of landing a world title fight in the near future. Sanchez will collide with Carlos Negron on the undercard to Deontay Wilder's clash with Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Phoenix Presser
Jake “The Problem Child” Paul continued to express his admiration for Anderson “The Spider” Silva during the second leg of the pair’s press tour on Tuesday, even following the combat sports legend on Instagram, during an event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., site of their mega fight on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV. (photos by Esther Lin)
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall Promoter: 'From a Financial Perspective It’s a Disaster'
The postponement of the Sept.10 Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II led to steep financial repercussions for its organizers and participants, according to the lead promoter of the event. Ben Shalom, the head of Boxxer, which promotes both Shields and Marshall, felt that moving...
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin Eyes Joshua: I Want To Show Him That He Never Fought The Real Me
Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin is pushing forward with the strong belief that he has a 'chance against anyone' in the weight class - including top names like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. In January, Martin met Luis Ortiz in a crossroads showdown. He was ahead in the fight...
Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury
A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever. Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3. That was made known to Fury’s team...
Boxing Scene
Team USA Advances Six To Finals of 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational
Team USA advanced six boxers and earned seven bronze medals during today’s semifinal bouts of the 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational in Pueblo, Colo. Emilio Garcia (Laredo, Texas) once again started off Team USA strong by taking all five judges’ cards in all three rounds against Rongyao Bai of China to set up a final bout against fellow American Jonathan Mansour (San Diego, Calif.), who advanced by way of walkover over Vershaun Lee (Rock Island, Ill.).
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia: GGG Will Try F------ Hardest To Get KO, But I Think Canelo Wins
Former four division world champion Mikey Garcia is backing IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the upcoming trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin. The two rivals will collide on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is coming off a twelve round...
