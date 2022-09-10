ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match

LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
PHOENIX, AZ
MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down

Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw

You never know what might happen on Monday Night Raw and this week new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned. For weeks the teams of the women’s division competed in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and it was won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This week the champions defended their titles against Damage Control, and the champions lost their gold.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Wilder on Joshua: I'm Not Going to Rob The Fans From Not Making That Fight Happen

Deontay Wilder is apparently still all ears for a fight with Anthony Joshua, despite their bad blood. In a recent interview, the former heavyweight from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, affirmed that his interest in a bout with London’s Joshua, also a former titlist, remains high. The two were seemingly engaged in serious negotiations in 2018 but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Since then both sides have accused the other of bungling those talks.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

WWE star has officially turned babyface

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE
Boxing Scene

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+

The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Callum Walsh vs. Delen Parsley on November 3 at Montebello Country Club

Fast-Rising Irish Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KO’s), of Cork, Ireland, will face Brooklyn, N.Y. native Delen ‘The Sniper’ Parsley (13-1, 4 KO’s) in the eight-round, junior middleweight main event on Thursday, November 3 at The Quiet Cannon/ Montebello Country Club and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS, (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).
MONTEBELLO, CA
Boxing Scene

Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Phoenix Presser

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul continued to express his admiration for Anderson “The Spider” Silva during the second leg of the pair’s press tour on Tuesday, even following the combat sports legend on Instagram, during an event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., site of their mega fight on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV. (photos by Esther Lin)
PHOENIX, AZ
Boxing Scene

Shields-Marshall Promoter: 'From a Financial Perspective It’s a Disaster'

The postponement of the Sept.10 Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II led to steep financial repercussions for its organizers and participants, according to the lead promoter of the event. Ben Shalom, the head of Boxxer, which promotes both Shields and Marshall, felt that moving...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Team USA Advances Six To Finals of 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational

Team USA advanced six boxers and earned seven bronze medals during today’s semifinal bouts of the 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational in Pueblo, Colo. Emilio Garcia (Laredo, Texas) once again started off Team USA strong by taking all five judges’ cards in all three rounds against Rongyao Bai of China to set up a final bout against fellow American Jonathan Mansour (San Diego, Calif.), who advanced by way of walkover over Vershaun Lee (Rock Island, Ill.).
PUEBLO, CO

