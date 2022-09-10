Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
History in the Making—University of Nebraska Hires First Black Head Football Coach
History was made at the University of Nebraska earlier this week when the school hired Mickey Joseph as its interim football head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Joseph is the first Black football head coach in Nebraska’s history. With this new position, he becomes the first Black person to be a head coach for any sport in Nebraska.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Greg McElroy offers stern warning to Alabama ahead of challenging stretch
College football analyst, and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy made a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Crimson Tide’s most recent performance against Texas. Alabama entered the game 21-point favorites and exited with a narrow one-point victory, and ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi asked McElroy just how vulnerable the Crimson Tide are following their latest performance.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Texas A&M Hype Man Called App State A “Hillbilly College” & Said Their Players Can’t Read Ahead Of Embarrassing Loss
Just a DEVASTATING scene. Texas A&M came into this season with a ton of hype, bringing in the number one recruiting class because of all that oil money that flows through from boosters at the school (that’s never been proven, but I’d bet my life on it). I...
Penn State, Auburn Face Huge Logistical Issue Ahead of Matchup
Coach James Franklin is still weighing the team’s options upon traveling to Alabama on Friday.
QB Richardson ready to redeem himself, No. 18 Florida vs USF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson could use a confidence boost. The Florida quarterback was admittedly shaken during his two-turnover performance against Kentucky last week that included more than a dozen errant throws. He missed high and low, left and right, short and deep. He completed 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards in the 26-16 loss — both of picks led to touchdowns for the Wildcats — and he ran for just 4 yards. Richardson gets a chance to redeem himself when the 18th-ranked Gators (1-1) host South Florida (1-1) on Saturday night, a seemingly well-timed matchup for the third-year sophomore who looked unstoppable against the Bulls a year ago. “Pick the pen up and write a great page in the chapter of this part of your life and this part of your career,” coach Billy Napier told Richardson after his subpar outing. “Still a young player. I’m excited to be a part of that and to observe that. He’s a special kid.”
College football world reacts to cringy TAMU yell practice
Every decade and a half or so, a college football program that fancies itself among the nation’s elite makes the mistake of welcoming Appalachian State in September. In 2007, it was the Michigan Wolverines losing to the Mountaineers in a famous upset. Last Saturday it was the Texas A&M Aggies, complete with their $75 million man Jimbo Fisher at the helm, failing to ever lead en route to a 17-14 loss to App State.
Jimbo Fisher defends Haynes King, still remains critical
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher handled questions about his starting quarterback Haynes King with a certain amount of delicateness on Monday, balancing his defense of the young quarterback with criticism. After the team’s upset loss to Appalachian State, Fisher made it clear the team is considering all options, including...
Mark Stoops describes the feeling in Kentucky's locker room after Florida win
Kentucky fans had plenty of reason to celebrate after the Wildcats defeated No. 12 Florida on the road in Week 2. The players were feeling pretty good afterward, too, and the celebration began in the locker room. Their head coach didn’t show as much emotion, though. That’s what Mark Stoops...
