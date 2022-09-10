ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Greg McElroy offers stern warning to Alabama ahead of challenging stretch

College football analyst, and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy made a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Crimson Tide’s most recent performance against Texas. Alabama entered the game 21-point favorites and exited with a narrow one-point victory, and ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi asked McElroy just how vulnerable the Crimson Tide are following their latest performance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Nick Saban
The Associated Press

QB Richardson ready to redeem himself, No. 18 Florida vs USF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson could use a confidence boost. The Florida quarterback was admittedly shaken during his two-turnover performance against Kentucky last week that included more than a dozen errant throws. He missed high and low, left and right, short and deep. He completed 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards in the 26-16 loss — both of picks led to touchdowns for the Wildcats — and he ran for just 4 yards. Richardson gets a chance to redeem himself when the 18th-ranked Gators (1-1) host South Florida (1-1) on Saturday night, a seemingly well-timed matchup for the third-year sophomore who looked unstoppable against the Bulls a year ago. “Pick the pen up and write a great page in the chapter of this part of your life and this part of your career,” coach Billy Napier told Richardson after his subpar outing. “Still a young player. I’m excited to be a part of that and to observe that. He’s a special kid.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to cringy TAMU yell practice

Every decade and a half or so, a college football program that fancies itself among the nation’s elite makes the mistake of welcoming Appalachian State in September. In 2007, it was the Michigan Wolverines losing to the Mountaineers in a famous upset. Last Saturday it was the Texas A&M Aggies, complete with their $75 million man Jimbo Fisher at the helm, failing to ever lead en route to a 17-14 loss to App State.
BOONE, NC
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher defends Haynes King, still remains critical

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher handled questions about his starting quarterback Haynes King with a certain amount of delicateness on Monday, balancing his defense of the young quarterback with criticism. After the team’s upset loss to Appalachian State, Fisher made it clear the team is considering all options, including...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorn#College Football#Hook Em Horns#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy