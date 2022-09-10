GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson could use a confidence boost. The Florida quarterback was admittedly shaken during his two-turnover performance against Kentucky last week that included more than a dozen errant throws. He missed high and low, left and right, short and deep. He completed 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards in the 26-16 loss — both of picks led to touchdowns for the Wildcats — and he ran for just 4 yards. Richardson gets a chance to redeem himself when the 18th-ranked Gators (1-1) host South Florida (1-1) on Saturday night, a seemingly well-timed matchup for the third-year sophomore who looked unstoppable against the Bulls a year ago. “Pick the pen up and write a great page in the chapter of this part of your life and this part of your career,” coach Billy Napier told Richardson after his subpar outing. “Still a young player. I’m excited to be a part of that and to observe that. He’s a special kid.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO