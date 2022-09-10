Read full article on original website
Instagram Is All Hearts For Rachael Ray's Season 17 Studio Tour
You may be most familiar with Rachael Ray's classic "30 Minute Meals" if you're an avid Food Network watcher, but her syndicated daytime show, the "Rachael Ray Show," has taken the down-to-earth chef's career to new exciting highs. The last two seasons of Ray's buzzworthy show premiered with unexpected elements due to circumstances outside the chef's control.
Why Jamie Oliver Angered Viewers By Cooking A Dish On BBC's The One Show
It's been a long culinary trip for Jamie Oliver, and it seems like it's far from over. The famous chef, cookbook author, and TV personality started his way to the top in 1999 with his first cooking show, "The Naked Chef," in which he focused on using simple ingredients and classic cooking methods (via Britannica). Fast-forward 20-plus years later, and Oliver now has two new shows for Channel 4, along with a new cookbook called "One." The cookbook is all about one-tray dishes and versatile easy recipes.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologized To Quinta Brunson After Being Accused Of Stealing Her Moment At The 2022 Emmys
"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually."
And the winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is ...
Who won “AGT” 2022? Who is the “AGT” 2022 winner? Who is the “AGT” Season 17 winner? Mayyas has won “AGT” 2022 Season 17. Who is Mayyas? What is Mayyas? Where is Mayyas from?
Chrissy Teigen Was Not Impressed With The Emmys Snacks
Over the past couple of years, Chrissy Teigen has shared plenty of delicious-looking food on social media. She impressed Instagram with her decorated Valentine's Day cookies and made a meatloaf Wellington that was also a hit online. But her latest food post (which isn't her own cooking!) isn't quite as appealing.
Paul Hollywood Is Stirring Up Beef Between Prue Leith And Mary Berry
Paul Hollywood is having a bit of fun while stoking tension between his co-judge Dame Prue Leith and her predecessor Mary Berry. We do not know if there is a standing rivalry between Berry and Leith, but we expect Hollywood to know, as he is the one constant in the "Great British Bake Off" dynamic environment of changing work colleagues and TV networks. Hollywood worked with Berry for seven seasons before she defected from the show, or the show defected from the BBC with Berry choosing to stay behind, depending on how you look at it (per My London).
The Crew Behind the ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Might Actually Make It Good
The racing game isn't known for its story, but Sony Pictures is making big hires for the film to tie everything together.
Instagram Is In Tears Over GBBO's Prue Leith Chewbacca
Although Season 13 of "Great British Bake Off" was initially going to be postponed after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the premiere of the new season debuted on September 13 as originally scheduled. If you haven't caught the first episode yet, you're in for a treat that's out of this world.
Was There Really A Photo Of The Queen On A McDonald's Kiosk?
Last week's passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, sparked an avalanche of well wishes and remembrance for the long-reigning monarch. With the second longest reign in history, Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for over 70 of her 96 years, per NPR. The only British monarch many people alive have seen, her passing was met with many tributes from well-wishers, including "The Great British Bake Off" stars. Paul Hollywood left a touching tribute, and Noel Fielding shared a personal portrait of the queen he created on his Instagram.
Instagram Has Serious FOMO Over Bobby Flay's Lobster Brunch
The history of brunch may go back to the 1890s, per Parade, but we have a feeling some of the culinary experiments and boozy concoctions served at brunch these days would be almost unrecognizable to the brunchers of the past. From the massive Bloody Marys served in Wisconsin (often with a beer chaser, according to On Milwaukee) to Taco Bell's drag brunch tour, this late-morning meal has seen some serious innovations over the years.
How Rachael Ray Elevates Her Nachos
A plate of nachos combines the best things in the world: melted cheese and a bunch of stuff under said cheese. Though this classic dish seems like it has been around for ages, the truth is that nachos have only been gracing our tables since World War II. That means, prior to the 1930s, the world's population lived hollow lives, eating their cheese and chips separately like monsters. Luckily, this travesty is over, and these days anyone can throw down some chips and slather them with all the cheese they desire. Though, there are some rules to follow if you are dead set on creating the perfect nachos.
We Finally Know The Premiere Date For Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen
If you listen very closely, you might hear the distant cries of longtime Andrew Zimmern fans who are still lamenting the cancelation of "Bizarre Foods," the popular Travel Channel show he hosted for 12 years and change. If you come across one of these people, you should hand them a tissue and tell them that the writer and Emmy-winning chef has built up an impressive roster of projects since the show's demise.
Twitter Is Raising Armies After Red Lobster Slander
If you love to eat at restaurants, you're not alone. According to You Need A Budget, the average American eats out almost six times a week, and if you're not careful, that can quickly spin your budget out of control. One solution? Sticking to fast-casual and casual dining restaurants, where you might not get white tablecloth service, but you'll still get to eat a meal you didn't have to cook, with no dishes at the end to boot. Some affordable casual dining restaurants even have the allure of a fancier establishment, like seafood chain Red Lobster.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
The Truth About Syabira From Great British Bake Off Season 13
Syabira Yusoff wears many hats — and being a contestant on this season of the "Great British Bake Off" is another one she's recently added to her list. On top of being an avid gamer and postdoctoral researcher, Yusoff is a devoted baker, blending together her Malaysian heritage with traditional British cuisine (via Trendz.com). She only started baking in 2017 (her first dish being a red velvet cake), according to The Irish Mirror. But her passion for being in the kitchen has brought her to be a contestant in the nationally-renowned television show.
In-N-Out's 'Then And Now' Post Is Capturing Instagram's Heart
In-N-Out is one of the most popular burger chains in the United States, and it's no wonder that one of its Instagram post is capturing the hearts of foodies and burger lovers everywhere — not to mention its already steadfast fanbase. The fast food chain has a great sense...
How Yerba Mate Energy Tea Is Really Made - Exclusive
Have you ever heard of yerba mate? If not, never fear — Mashed has you covered. Yerba mate is a plant species located in South America that is often used to make herbal tea. The Guarani people, an Indigenous group, were the first to discover the plant and utilize it as a nutrition and energy source (per Yerba Mate Australia). It wasn't until the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors to the New World in the 16th century that yerba mate really took off as a brewed tea. Today, YACHAK Organic centers around yerba mate, as the brand offers variations of plant-based energy tea. Julie Raheja-Perera, a YACHAK representative, explained exactly how the drink is extracted.
Why The Internet Thought Queen Elizabeth Once Threw Food At Kids
Sometimes, things aren't as black and white as they seem. This is evident in some of the rumors and misconceptions about Queen Elizabeth II and the whole royal family. One rumor that has since been cleared up is that the queen drank four alcoholic beverages a day. Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady quickly shut down the claim, which has been attributed to him in articles. "She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day," he said to CNN. Though that misconception may not have created a serious backlash, one that recently circled the internet has much more damage potential.
A New Oreo Is Here Just In Time For Spooky Season
The moment the sun started setting a little sooner, fall came out of hiding. For many of us, it's been full on cozy sweaters and apple cider candles ever since. The fall fanatics among us are ecstatic about the early releases of pumpkin spice drinks, fall-themed decor, and apple-flavored everything. If you haven't guessed yet, we love to embrace all the fall products we can, while we can. And luckily for us, fall brings Halloween with it as well.
What Happened To The Painted Pretzel After Shark Tank?
When stay-at-home mom Raven Thomas started making chocolate-covered pretzels for her kids out of her home kitchen, little did she know she had stumbled across an incredible business idea. Thomas initially started making the pretzel creations as a way to relax and feed her family, but soon her kitchen turned into a production area while she made her pretzels to be sold in local small businesses. According to Shark Tank Blog, Thomas earned $60,000 from her business before appearing on the show.
